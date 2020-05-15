DraftKings Posts First-Quarter Loss as Covid-19 Puts Sports on Hold

Newly public online sports-betting site DraftKings (DKNG) - Get Report on Friday posted a first-quarter loss that was wider than a year ago as the sports world came to a full stop amid the coronavirus pandemic, halting sports-betting activity with it.

The Boston-based company posted a loss of $68.7 million, or 18 cents a share, vs. a loss of $29.5 million, or 8 cents a share, in the comparable year-ago quarter. Revenue rose to $88.5 million from $68 million.

Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting a loss of 15 cents a share on sales of $104.4 million. Losses from operations more than doubled to $66.1 million from $30.2 million.

The daily fantasy sports and sports betting company at the end of April combined with publicly traded special-purpose acquisition company Diamond Eagle Acquisitions and SBTech, with its shares rising 10% to $19.21 in its first day of trading.

However, a lack of live sporting events globally due to the coronavirus pandemic that has made betting on sporting events nearly impossible ate into the company’s profits, though the company did experience an uptick sales and users in the first quarter.

In a statement, the company said it has responded to the lack of major sports by creating new product offerings that are keeping customers engaged, such as fantasy sports and betting on eNASCAR, Counter Strike, and Rocket League.

It also has launched a series of pop culture free-to-play pools contests that cover topics from democratic debates to TV shows like 'Survivor', 'The Last Dance' and 'Top Chef.' It also recently partnered with MLB on their new MLB Dream Bracket game.

“DraftKings recorded standalone Q1 year-over-year revenue growth of 30% despite the effects of Covid-19,” said CEO Jason Robins. “Additionally, the engagement we continue to see from our customers validates the connection they have with our content, their passion for our products and most importantly their loyalty to our brand.”



The company said it does not anticipate Covid-19 impacting its fiscal 2021 year or other long-term plans.

Shares of DraftKings were down 1.22% at $25 in premarket trading on Friday.