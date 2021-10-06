Stocks Recoup From Slump Tied to Energy Prices and Inflation

Stocks edged into the green, recouping from a slump tied to a surge in global energy prices and inflation concerns.

Stocks on Wednesday are trading mixed, recouping from a slump tied to a surge in global energy prices and inflation concerns.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked up 0.06% while the broader S&P 500 was 0.15% higher and the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.32%.

Stocks were given some support by a stronger-than-expected reading of private sector jobs gains in September. ADP reported the addition of 568,000 new positions last month.

Oil prices surged, due in part to price spikes in coal and natural gas that have accelerated energy switching in major economies around the world.

WTI futures for November delivery were 1.75% lower on the session at $77.55 per barrel while Brent contracts for December, the global pricing benchmark, slipped 1.77% to $81.10 per barrel.

The 10-year Treasury note yield was little changed at 1.525%.

"The beat on private payroll numbers is a positive but there’s no shortage of catalysts out there that could move the market; surging energy prices, debt ceiling impasse, and booster uncertainty," said Mike Loewengart, managing director of investment strategy at E-Trade Financial.

"And positive labor market data comes with the implication that the Fed can tighten policy at a quicker pace. But the fact that hiring is up shouldn’t be discounted—it’s definitely a good thing in terms of recovery."

Facebook (FB) - Get Facebook, Inc. Class A Report slipped as Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, in a rare public post, addressed both accusations from a whistleblower that the social-media giant prioritizes profit over people, as well as a crippling error that shut down its platforms for six hours earlier this week.

Constellation Brands (STZ) - Get Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A Report fell after the Corona and Modelo beer maker posted weaker-than-expected second quarter earnings, but topped Street revenue forecasts and boosted its full-year profit outlook.

U.S. Steel (X) - Get United States Steel Corporation Report fell after analysts at Goldman Sachs published a sector note that lower price targets on many major producers in advance of a potential steel price correction.