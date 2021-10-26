October 26, 2021
Earnings Recap: Facebook, Kimberly-Clark, Restaurant Brands
Dow, S&P Extend Record Push; GE, UPS, DraftKings Leap

Wall Street posted another pair of records Tuesday as big-ticket earnings continue to impress and investors shrug off inflation and growth pressures.
Stocks on Tuesday moved higher again, taking both the Dow and the S&P 500 to fresh records, as earnings continue to power market performance in the face of surging energy prices and inflation prospects.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average at last check was up 38 points, 0.11%, to 35,779, while the S&P rose 0.2% and the Nasdaq ticked up 0.05%.

Tesla's  (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report breach of the $1 trillion market value barrier Monday, as well as a stronger-than-expected start to a busy week for U.S. corporate earnings, lifted the S&P 500 to a fresh record close. Oil prices and bank stocks helped push the Dow to its latest all-time closing peak.

With 119 companies reporting so far this earnings season, collective S&P 500 profits are set to rise 34.8% from last year to $430.3 billion, according to data from Refinitiv. The beat rate -- or the level at which companies top Street forecasts -- is near the highest levels on record.

Bank of America’s long-term stock valuation model, using a price-to-normalized earnings ratio, indicates a negative 10-year return for the S&P 500 for the first time since 1999.

“Price-to-normalized earnings has a very strong relationship to subsequent S&P 500 returns over the long haul,” Bank of America analysts, led by Savita Subramanian, wrote in a commentary.

General Electric  (GE) - Get General Electric Company (GE) Report rose after posting stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings and lifted its full-year profit outlook. But the group narrowed its industrial cash flow forecast amid what it called a "challenging operating environment" and "global supply chain disruptions". 

Lockheed Martin  (LMT) - Get Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) Report shares fell after the company posted better-than-expected third-quarter earnings but sales that fell short of forecasts. The report reflected a drop in revenue in its aeronautics division due to a decline in F-35 jet sales.

