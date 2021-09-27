Dow Rises on Oil, Banks, Tech Clipped by Treasury Yield Surge

Stocks are mixed. Rising Treasury yields and a looming global power crisis are holding down broader gains on Wall Street.

Stocks traded mixed Monday as investors navigated a potentially tricky week on Wall Street amid political risks, a looming global power crisis and a key debate on the nation's debt ceiling.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 139 points, or 0.39%, to 34,933, largely on the back of energy and financial stocks. The S&P 500 slipped 0.18%.

The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.5%, as higher Treasury bond yields, as well as additional pressures on semiconductor supplies linked to China's power crisis, held back gains.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields were up at 1.477%, with tomorrow's $60 billion sale of two-year notes -- which settle on the debt ceiling deadline of Sept. 30 -- firmly in focus.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has set a Thursday date for a floor vote on the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. She had claimed the vote would happen only if she had the numbers to pass it.

Senate lawmakers will grapple with legislation aimed at both avoiding a government shutdown and lifting the $28.4 trillion debt ceiling.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, as well as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, on Tuesday will take questions from congressional lawmakers on the economic aspect of the government's Covid-19 response.

WTI futures for November delivery traded 1.84% higher from Friday's close to start the week at $75.34 a barrel.

Brent contracts for the same month, the global pricing benchmark, were up 1.68% at $79.40 a barrel, the highest in three years.

"While the selloff we saw early last week may have raised a few eyebrows, keep in mind we sidestepped the first three-week losing streak in a year, which could have partially been thanks to the Fed solidifying the timeline for scaling back its economic stimulus program," Chris Larkin, managing director of trading at E*Trade Financial, said.

"But as we kick off a new trading week, the market has four days left to avoid a red September, and all eyes have now turned to the debt ceiling."

Larkin said the threat of a government shutdown isn’t really anything new, and to date Congress, has always hammered out a deal in time.

"But when things are pushed to the brink, the markets don’t always respond well," he said.

"Bottom line: Taders should continue to expect heightened volatility as the economic recovery evolves."

Micron Technology (MU) - Get Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Report is scheduled to post earnings for its fiscal fourth quarter after the bell Tuesday. Analysts are looking for a bottom line of $2.33 a share on revenues of $8.22 billion. The chipmaker's hares were rising nearly 2%.

Shares of Raytheon (RTX) - Get Raytheon Technologies, Corp. (RTX) Report rose even after the aerospace and defense company lost a $2.6 billion Air Force contract to British rival Rolls-Royce.