September 29, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Why Jim Cramer Is Approaching Wednesday's Market With Caution
Why Jim Cramer Is Approaching Wednesday's Market With Caution
Publish date:

Dow Rebounds in Mixed Trading; Nasdaq Slips

Stocks are mixed. Wall Street aims to rebound from Tuesday's selloff as concern about a potential U.S. government shutdown lingers.
Author:
and

Stocks were mixed Wednesday as investors looked to claw back the previous session's declines while tracking debt-ceiling negotiations and the rolling global power crisis.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which turned negative for the month after Tuesday's 570-point slump, rose 125 points, while the S&P 500 advanced 0.27%. 

The Nasdaq Composite, which started off in the green, ticked down 0.09% at last check. 

Benchmark 10-year note yields rose slightly to 1.537% after touching a high of 1.567% Tuesday.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Democrats were working on a plan to avoid a government shutdown.

JPMorgan  (JPM) - Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Report Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said he and his colleagues were preparing for a "potentially catastrophic" failure to raise the debt ceiling this week. Senate lawmakers continue to bicker into the final hours ahead of tomorrow's deadline.

TheStreet Recommends

Boeing  (BA) - Get Boeing Company Report was leading the Dow after the aerospace giant said a 737 Max test in China last month "went off without a hitch." The could provide authorities with enough data to return the aircraft to service in the world's biggest aviation market.

Micron  (MU) - Get Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Report shares fell after one of the world's biggest memory chipmakers said supply-chain disruptions in the tech sector would hit its current-quarter sales. Analysts at JPMorgan and Mizuho last week cut their price targets on the company.

Dollar Tree  (DLTR) - Get Dollar Tree, Inc. Report surged the most in more than two years Wednesday after the discount retailer said it would begin testing the sale of higher-priced items in some of its stores and boosted its share buyback program to $2.5 billion. 

West Texas Intermediate oil futures for November delivery were off slightly to $74.98 a barrel while Brent contracts for the same month, the global pricing benchmark, were marginally lower at $78.68 per barrel.

Morgan Stanley said in a report that Brent crude at $80 a barrel would be “destructive” to demand. 

"Oil prices have disconnected from the marginal cost of supply. They are traveling to the level where demand destruction kicks in," Morgan Stanley said.

Micron Lead
INVESTING

Micron Stock: Buy the Dip or Bail After Post-Earnings Decline?

Lucid Air sedan Lead
INVESTING

Lucid Stock Jumps on Start of Car Output; Sees Deliveries Next Month

Cracker Barrel Lead
INVESTING

Heller: Cracker Barrel Outlook Bears Watching

Warby Parker Lead
INVESTING

Warby Parker Rises in First Day of Trading After Direct Listing

michelin food plate restaurant dine sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

The Countries With the Most Michelin-Starred Restaurants

videoblocks-editorial-wells-fargo-logo-on-glass-building_hwdor5idz__D
INVESTING

Wells Fargo Again Delays Staff's Return to Office, This Time Till January

Opec and allied oil producers have roiled global markets with disagreements over production quota. Photo: dpa
INVESTING

Brent Oil at $80 Could Destroy Demand: Morgan Stanley

How Does Robinhood Make Money?
INVESTING

Robinhood Stock Vulnerable as Insider Shares Unlocked: J.P. Morgan