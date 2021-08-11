Dow Jones Futures Higher Into Inflation Report, $3.5 Trillion Senate Budget Deal

The prospect of $3.5 trillion in new spending, the largest in decades, will add to inflation concerns ahead of a key July CPI reading at 8:30 am Eastern time.

The Wednesday Market Minute

Global stocks mixed as COVID case surge holds down gains in Asia, while earnings and central bank support lift Europe to a fresh record high.

Senate lawmakers pass a $3.5 trillion spending plan, including a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, along partisan lines in a marathon overnight session.

The dollar holds near a four-month high against its global peers, while benchmark 10-year note yields trade at 1.371%, ahead of July inflation data.

Analysts are looking for a headline reading of 5.3% for July CPI, with focus on key components such as cars and travel costs to test inflation narrative.

U.S. equity futures suggest a mixed open on Wall Street ahead of July inflation data at 8:30 am Eastern time and a $41 billion 10-year bond auction at 1:00 pm Eastern time.

U.S. equity futures traded mixed Wednesday, while Treasury bond yields extended their recent move higher and the dollar consolidated gains against its global peers, as investors hunkered down for a crucial inflation reading that could trigger the first step towards interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

With hawkish Fed officials suggesting a near-term change to the central bank's $120 billion in monthly bond purchases, a faster-than-expected July inflation print could tip the balance on tapering heading into a key central bank symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming later this month.

Analysts are looking for a headline reading of 5.3%, modestly slower than June's 5.4%, while investors will be hunting from clues in the Commerce Department release that either validate or challenge the Fed's 'transitory' narrative.

Last night's narrow Senate passage of a $3.5 trillion spending package, however, including a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, will only add to concerns of a fiscal policy push that could hold inflation levels higher for an extended period of time.

An interesting -- and potentially market-moving --sidebar to the CPI data, set to be published at 8;30 am Eastern time, will come later today in the form of a $41 billion auction of 10-year notes, which are trading at 1.371% and have risen more than 20 basis points since hitting a six-month low prior to last week's July jobs report.

The macro headline risk has stocks on hold Wednesday, with futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average indicating a modest 5 point gain from last night's record close -- its 40th of the year -- while those linked to the S&P 500 are priced for a 2 point dip.

Higher Treasury bond yields, which have been tightly co-related with tech stock movements, are holding back Nasdaq futures, which are indicating a 45 point decline at the start of trading.

Stocks on the move Wednesday include Coinbase Global (COIN) , the recently-listed cryptocurrency trading platform, which was marked 3.4% higher in pre-market trading after it posted stronger-than-expected second quarter earnings and a 38% jump in trading volumes.

Poshmark (POSH) - Get Report shares, however, were moving in the opposite direction, falling 7.3% to $30.60 each after the second hand online clothing retailer forecast weak current quarter revenues and cautioned of a traffic hit linked to Apple's (AAPL) - Get Report new data privacy rules.

Away from equities, the U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six global currencies, traded at 93.16, the highest since late March, while oil prices edged modestly higher ahead of Energy Department data on domestic crude stocks later this morning.

In overseas markets, European stocks are running their longest winning streak since June, with solid earnings, central bank support and accelerating COIVD vaccinations helping the Stoxx 600 to a 0.06% gain and a fresh record high.

Overnight in Asia, ongoing concerns over the surge in Delta-variant infections -- which hit a record level in South Korea -- held down gains for regional stocks, with the MSCI ex-Japan index sliding 0.3% heading into the final hours of trading.

A weaker yen, however, helped export-focused stocks on the Nikkei, which rose 0.65% on the session to close at 28,070.541 points.