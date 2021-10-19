Dow Gains On Earnings Strength; Housing Starts Disappoint

Stocks moved higher Tuesday as a series of stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings added to recent market strength even amid mounting signals that post-pandemic growth is slowing.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 174 points, or 0.49%, to 35,432, at last check, while the &P 500 advanced 0.71% and the Nasdaq gained 0.76%.

Stocks pared gains, however, after a disappointing reading for September housing starts. They fell 1.6% to an annual rate of 1.555 million units, with permits for new construction slumping 7.7% when compared with August.

"Q3 tends to be the strongest quarter of the year for the sector, a trend we generally expect to continue as we are looking for top- and bottom-line upside to consensus for most of our commercial names (with some exceptions)," Piper Sandler analyst Christopher Raymond said in a research note.

Raymond said he was tweaking some of his estimates for biotech, saying that "large-cap biotech tend to beat EPS consensus more often in Q3 than in most other quarters."

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Report shares jumped after the consumer health-care group posted stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings and boosted its full-year sales forecast.

Procter & Gamble (PG) - Get Procter & Gamble Company Report, however, slipped as its cautious 2022 outlook offset a stronger-than-expected set of fiscal-first-quarter earnings.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR) shares sank after the drugmaker said its developing Covid treatment -- and a possible challenger to Merck's (MRK) - Get Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Report molnupiravir -- failed to meet expectations of reducing patient virus levels in a critical mid-stage trial.

Merck shares climbed following a Reuters report that suggested the World Health Organization would lead the purchase of hundreds of millions of Covid treatments, tests and vaccines that could include the molnupiravir pill.

Shares of DraftKings (DKNG) - Get DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) Report edged higher as the sports betting company faced a "put up or shut up" deadline on its $22.4 billion approach for British bookmaker Entain.