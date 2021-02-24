Dow Futures Higher, Tech Stocks Rebound As Powell Tames Inflation Hawks

Fed Chair Jerome Powell tells Senate lawmakers any policy change will be made "carefully, patiently, and with a lot of advance warning" and tames concern for rampant consumer price gains.

The Wednesday Market Minute

Global stocks mixed, with gains in Europe offset by weakness in Asia, as Fed Chair Powell eases inflation worries.

U.S. CDC has it's administered more than 65 million vaccine doses, well ahead of President Biden's 100 million in 100 days goal.

Germany's Q4 GDP pegged at a stronger-than-expected +0.3% as exports offset services weakness.

Oil prices hold past 52-week highs ahead of Energy Department data on crude stocks and exports at 10:30 am Eastern time.

U.S. equity futures suggest a modestly firmer open on Wall Street ahead of fourth quarter earnings from Lowe's and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony to the House Financial Services Committee at 10:00 am Eastern time.

U.S. equity futures bumped higher Wednesday, while the dollar eased and Treasury bond yields held and multi-month highs, as investors reacted to comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that eased their concerns of a near-term change in interest rate policy.

Speaking to the Senate Banking Committee in Washington yesterday, Powell told lawmakers that any changes to the Fed's mix of ultra-low interest rates and $120 billion in monthly bond purchases would be made "carefully, patiently, and with a lot of advance warning."

"The economy is a long way from our employment and inflation goals, and it is likely to take some time for substantial further progress to be achieved," Powell said, noting that inflation dynamics in many pandemic-hit sectors were likely to remain soft for many months to come.

Powell's remarks remove, for the moment at least, a key market concern that has pushed benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields to their highest in nearly 13 months and clipped a global stock market rally that had been powered by recovery hopes, vaccine rollout successes and stronger-than-expected corporate earnings.

Still, with President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus bill likely to pass both houses of Congress this month -- Senator leader Chuck Schumer says it will fall on the President's desk by March 14 -- and the current vaccine rollout looking well ahead of its 100 million doses in 100 days goal, investors haven't shaken their concerns for faster inflation and higher borrowing costs.

In that respect, Wednesday's opening bell gains look modest at best, with contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average suggesting a 25 point bump to the upside, while those linked to the S&P 500 are pricing in a 4 point gain ahead of Powell's second day of testimony, this time to the House Financial Services Committee.

Nasdaq Composite futures are indicating a 22 opening bell advance, helped in part by a 4.2% pre-market gain for Tesla Inc. (TSLA) - Get Report on the back of a $170 share purchase by Cathie Woods' ARK Invest.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six global currencies, was marked 0.05% lower at 90.131 as 10-year notes held at 1.365%.

Global oil prices held onto gains, as well, even in the face of a bigger-than-expected build of 1 million in domestic crude stocks reported yesterday by the American Petroleum Institute, as traders rode a weaker U.S. dollar and renewed demand bets.

WTI crude futures for April delivery, the U.S. benchmark, added 26 cents to trade at $61.93 per barrel while Brent contracts gained 39 cents to change hands at $65.76 per barrel.

European stocks were off to a solid start, however, boosted by a better-than-expected reading for fourth quarter GDP in Germany, which grew 0.3%, and Britain's ongoing move to easing lockdown restrictions and opening schools and non-essential businesses later in the spring.

The Stoxx 600 was marked 0.5% higher in early trading in Frankfurt, while Britain's FTSE 100 added 0.1% even as the pound traded at a fresh four-year high of 1.4150 against the weakened U.S. dollar.

Overnight in Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 returned from yesterday's Emperor's Day holiday to a 1.6% sell-off that pegged the benchmark at 29,617.70 points, while the region-wide MSCI ex-Japan index was marked 1.55% lower at 714.06 points heading into the final hours of trading.