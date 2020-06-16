Dow Futures Surge As Fed Begins Direct Corporate Bond Purchases; Powell Senate Testimony, May Retail Sales Data in Focus

Stocks are back on the rise Tuesday amid renewed support from the Federal Reserve and fading concerns for a second wave of global coronavirus infections.

The Tuesday Market Minute

Global stocks rebound as Fed directs next stage of coronavirus spending support to the corporate bond market.

The Fed will buy individual investment-grade corporate bonds, starting today, as it continues to add trillions to the U.S. economy while holding rates at record lows.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will testify before the Senate Banking Committee at 10:00 am Eastern time.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields rise to 0.74%, while the dollar retreats, as risk markets come alive around the world.

Oil prices hold gains even as the IEA forecasts that global demand won't return to pre-pandemic levels until at least 2022.

U.S. equity futures suggest a notably firmer open for Wall Street ahead of May retail sales data at 8:30 AM Eastern time.

U.S. equity futures extended gains Tuesday, following on from a solid overnight rally in global stocks, as investors reacted to the Federal Reserve's plan to purchase individual corporate bonds as part of its coronavirus support program.

The Fed said Monday it will use its secondary market corporate credit facility, or SMCCF, to build a portfolio of corporate bonds"made up of all the bonds in the secondary market that have been issued by U.S. companies that satisfy the facility’s minimum rating, maximum maturity, and other criteria."

The move builds on the SMCCF's purchase of corporate bond ETFs, which started last month, and adds to the trillions in stimulus put forth by central banks around the world that, by one measure published by Bank of America, is purchasing around $2.4 billion in financial assets each and every hour.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will likely expand on this most recent market intervention, as well as the central bank's broader estimate of a 6.5% contraction for the U.S. economy this year, when he testifies before the Senate Banking Committee later this morning in Washington.

His remarks will follow a key reading of retail sales from the Commerce Department, which is likely to parallel May's stunning 2.5 million jobs gain with an 8% surge, the biggest on record, when the data is released at 8:30 am Eastern time.

The improving economic outlook, ongoing Fed support and fading concerns for a second wave of coronavirus infections has risk markets back up-and-running Tuesday, with futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average priced for a 450 point opening bell gain.

Contracts tied to the S&P 500, which clawed back its month-to-date losses with a late-hour rally yesterday, indicate a 41 point advance for the benchmark, while contracts linked to the Nasdaq suggest 130 point gain for the tech-focused index.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields continued to rise, as well, in overnight trading as investors returned to risk markets, taking the tally to 0.74%, while the U.S. dollar index slipped 0.1% lower, to 96.624 against a baskets of six global currencies.

European stocks were also boosted by the Fed's corporate bond tailwind, which compliments the European Central Bank's decision late last month to increase its coronavirus QE program to €1.35 trillion, with the Stoxx 600 rising 2% in early Frankfurt trading, lead by a 2.2% gain for the DAX performance index in Germany and a 2.3% jump for the FTSE 100 in London.

Global oil prices held onto early gains, as well, even after a report from the International Energy Agency which suggested that global crude demand is unlikely to return to pre-pandemic levels until at least 2022.

WTI contracts for July delivery were marked 12 cents higher from their Monday close in New York and changing hands at $37.24 per barrel while Brent contracts for August, the global benchmark, were seen 25 cents higher at $39.97 per barrel.

Overnight in Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 surged 4.88%, its biggest single-day gain since March 25, as Wall Street's late Monday rally flowed into regional trading, pegging the benchmark at 22,58.21 points

Elsewhere, the region-wide MSCI ex-Japan regional benchmark was seen 2.5% higher heading into the final hours of trading, paced by a 5.5% gain for the South Korean KOSPI and a 1.5% gains for the China benchmarks in Shanghai and Shenzen.