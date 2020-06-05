Dow Futures Surge Ahead of May Jobs Report As Global Stocks Push Higher; Great Depression-Era Unemployment Rate In Focus

Wall Street looks to extend its strongest 50-day rally on record ahead of data that could cement the worst headline unemployment rate since the Great Depression.

The Friday Market Minute

Global socks extend weeks-long rally as central bank stimulus, slowing coronavirus infection rates and improving economic data continues to tempt bulls.

The ECB's move to nearly double its pandemic QE program to €1.35 trillion boosts regional stocks and helps Wall Street futures rise ahead of May jobs data.

The BLS is expected to report 7.5 million job losses last month, along with a headline unemployment rate of around 20%, the highest since the Great Depression.

Global oil prices gain as OPEC members, as well as Russia, agree to hold a virtual meeting Saturday to discuss extending or deepening output cuts.

U.S. equity futures suggest a firmer open for Wall Street, which is in the throes of its best 50-day rally on record, ahead of the job report at 8:30 am Eastern time.

U.S. equity futures resumed one of their strongest rallies on record Friday as deeper central bank stimulus, improving economic data and the prospect of a better-than-expected reading on May job losses pushed global stocks closer to pr coronavirus pandemic levels.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics will publish its May employment report at 8:30 am Eastern time, with investors looking for a headline jobless rate of around 20% and for payrolls to fall by around 7.5 million.

However, with payroll processor ADP's private employment report showing a much better-than-forecast reading of 2.7 million job losses last month, and weekly filings falling below the 2 million mark for the first time in months, investors are primed for an upside surprise from the critical data release.

That optimism was buttressed by yesterday's decision by the European Central Bank to nearly double its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program, a special form of quantitative easing, to just over €1.35 trillion, while extending purchase into the summer of 2021, amid what President Christine Largade said would be an 'unprecedented' contraction for the Eurozone economy over the second quarter.

Still, with PMI data improving from Tokyo to Toronto, coronavirus infection and mortality rates slowing and central banks purchasing nearly $2.4 billion in financial assets each hour in order to support markets, U.S. stocks have enjoyed their best 50-day rally on record, booking a 40% gain from late March lows heading into today's jobs report.

Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which is just 11% from its all-time peak from earlier this year, are poised for a 310 point opening bell gain. Those linked to the S&P 500, meanwhile, are priced to rise 30 points in a move that would trim the benchmark's year-to-date decline to around 2.7%.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six global currencies, slipped 0.05% lower to 96.63 amid the risk-on sentiment in overnight trading, helped in part by the euro's ability to hold onto gains from yesterday's ECB decision to trade at 1.1344.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury bond yields, meanwhile, backed-up to 0.855%, pegging the difference between 10-year and 2-year note yields at 65.3 basis points, the steepest since March.

European stocks were also on the rise, helped by Thursday's ECB stimulus and last night's airline sector rally on Wall Street, with the Stoxx 600 adding 1.3% to its recent rally to trade within 15% of its all-time peak.

Oil prices bounced higher, as well, taking crude to its sixth consecutive weekly gain, as investors reacted to news that OPEC members, as well as Russia, have agreed to hold a virtual meeting Saturday that could see the cartel and its allies agree to deeper and longer production cuts now that the global economy is starting to show persistent signs of demand recovery.

WTI contracts for July delivery were marked 39 cents higher from their Thursday close in New York and changing hands at $37.80 per barrel while Brent contracts for August, the new global benchmark, were seen 65 cents higher at $37.80 per barrel.

Stocks in Asia booked more modest gains in overnight trading, although Japan's Nikkei 225 rose for a fifth consecutive session, adding 0.74% to close at 22,863.73 points and boosting its weekly gain to 4.5%.

The region-wide MSCI ex-Japan benchmark, meanwhile, was marked 1% higher heading into the close of trading on the back of solid gains in Hong Kong and South Korea.