Dow Futures Slump As Rising Coronavirus Infections Rattle Markets; Gold Tests 8-Year Highs

Global stocks mixed as investors grapple with improving data in major world economies set against a worrying rise in coronavirus infection rates.

U.S. records a 25% surge in new infections in the week ending June 21, with 10 states recording increases of 50%, as global infections rise past 9 million.

European PMI data shows a solid recovery in June, while Germany's closely-watched Ifo index of business sentiment ticks higher as well.

Gold tests 8-year highs as investors hedge the impact of trillions in coronavirus stimulus from governments and central banks around the world.

Oil prices drift lower as the dollar gains and API data shows a surprise 1.7 million barrel increase in U.S. domestic crude stocks

U.S. equity futures suggest a weaker open for Wall Street ahead of mortgage data at 7:00 am Eastern time and house price data at 9:00 am Eastern time.

U.S. stocks futures slumped lower Wednesday, while the dollar gained and gold tested eight-year highs, as investors grappled with the deepening paradox of improving prospects in major world economies and rising coronavirus infection rates.

New infections in the United States have passed 2.3 million, in fact, following a one-week increase of more than 25%, fueled in part by an increase in testing but also alongside re-opening efforts in states such as Florida, Texas and California.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who heads President Donald Trump's coronavirus task force, told lawmakers Tuesday that the rising infection and hospitalization trend was "disturbing" , but insisted that neither he nor his colleagues were asked to slow the pace of testing by White House officals.

Local outbreaks in other parts of the world, including Japan, China and Germany, have health officials concerned for a so-called second wave of the deadly virus, which has infected more than 9 million globally and taken the lives of at least 500,000.

However, that infection rate increase is also coming alongside improving economic data, particularly in Europe, where the IHS Markit PMI reading for the month of June, a comprehensive look at business activity inside the world's biggest economic bloc, improved to 47.5 points, just shy of the 50 mark that typically separates growth from contraction.

Germany's closely watched gauge of business morale, the Ifo index, also ticked higher in June, with the business climate portion of the survey rising the most on record.

Comments from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin during an virtual investor event hosted by Bloomberg yesterday were also in focus, as he referenced the government's ambition of pushing for a new stimulus package that would support the near-term return to work of the millions of Americans furloughed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Still, with rising infections and second wave fears in the headlines, and stock valuations testing multi-decade peaks, Wednesday's session is set to be a cautious one, with contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average suggesting a 250 point pullback for Wall Street's best-known barometer.

Contracts tied to the S&P 500, which is up 2.86% for June and is looking at its third consecutive monthly gain, are suggesting a 26 point pullback, while those linked to the Nasdaq, which is holding on to positive territory for the year, are priced for a 55 point decline.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six global currencies, was marked 0.17% higher at 96.822 in the cautious overnight session, while benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes held at 0.715%. Spot gold prices, however, rose 0.1% to a near eight-year high of $1,767.93 per ounce.

European stocks were firmly lower in the opening hours of trading, even with the stronger-than-expected PMI reading for June, with investors citing a New York Times report that suggested EU leaders could bar U.S. travelers in the months ahead in their effort to isolate the bloc from a second wave of coronavirus infections.

The Stoxx 600 benchmark was marked 1.5% lower in Frankfurt, lead to the downside by a 1.9% decline for Germany's DAX performance index, while Britain's FTSE 100 slipped 1.9% lower in London.

Global oil prices eased lower, thanks in part to a stronger U.S. dollar and data from the American Petroleum Institute yesterday that showed a surprise 1.7 million barrel increase in domestic crude stocks last week.

WTI contracts for August delivery, the new U.S. benchmark, traded 51 cents lower from their Tuesday close in New York to change hands at $39.86 per barrel in early European dealing while Brent contracts for August, the global benchmark, were seen 37 cents lower at $42.26 per barrel.

Overnight in Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 was little-changed through the close of the session, notching a modest 0.07% decline to end the day at 22,534.22 points while the region-wide MSCI ex-Japan benchmark gained 0.15% heading into the final hours of trading lead by gains in South Korea and Shanghai.