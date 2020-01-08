Dow Futures Slump, Global Stocks Retreat Following Iranian Missile Attacks on U.S. Airbases In Iraq

Wall Street looks set for another round of selling Wednesday as safe-haven assets crowd out stocks following last night's Iranian missile attack on two U.S. air bases in Iraq.

The Wednesday Market Minute

Global stocks resume side following Iranian missile strikes on two U.S. air base targets in Iraq in what it called "retaliation" for the killing of Major-General Qassem Soleimani.

President Donald Trump to make statement Wednesday, but Tweeted last night that "all is well" and seemed to suggest there were no American casualties in the attacks.

Gold tops $1,600 for the first time since March 2013, while Treasuries and oil extend rally, as investors plow cash into safe-haven assets.

Wall Street futures suggest notable opening declines ahead of earnings from Walgreens Boots and Constellation Brands.

U.S. equity futures remained firmly under pressure Wednesday, while gold surged to seven-year highs and oil prices extended recent gains following a series of Iranian missile attacks on American targets in Iraq following last week's Trump-ordered killing of a key military commander.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it fired 15 missiles at two U.S. air base installations in Iraq -- Ain Al-Asad and Erbil -- in retaliation for the January 3 drone strike that killed Major General Qassem Soleimani.

"Iran took and concluded proportionate measures in self-defense," Iranian Foreign Minister Jawad Zarif said in a statement via his official Twitter account. "We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression."

President Donald Trump said he would make a statement on the attacks on Wednesday, but seemed to suggest there were no American casualties, despite Iranian TV reports that 80 people were killed in the strikes.

Safe-haven assets surged in overnight trading following the reports of the attacks, which came around 6:30 pm Eastern time, with gold rallying past the $1,600.00 mark for the first time since March of 2013 and U.S. Treasury bond yields, which move in the opposite direction of prices, falling below the 1.8% mark.

U.S. stocks look set to echo that defensive tone at the start of trading Wednesday, with contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average suggesting a 140 point decline for the 30-stock average while those linked to the S&P 500, which has only gained 0.2% so far this year, poised for a 6.53 point pullback.

Global oil prices were predictably higher amid the rising military tensions in the Gulf region, which is home to around half of the world's crude production, although gains were capped by hopes that Iran would avoid targeting tankers and installations near the Strait of Hormuz, through which around a fifth of the world's crude supply is transported.

Brent crude futures contracts for February delivery, the global benchmark for pricing, were last see seen 73 cents higher from their Tuesdy close in New York and trading at $69.00 per barrel, still near the highest level since the days following September's missile strike on a Saudi Aramco tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, which were largely accepted to have been carried out by Iran.

WTI contracts for the same month, which are more tightly-linked to U.S gasoline prices, were marked 51 cents higher at $63.21 per barrel.

European stocks opened weaker across the board, with the Stoxx 600 benchmark falling 0.46% in the opening minutes of trading in Frankfurt, lead to the downside by banking and industrial stocks.

Britain's FTSE 100, meanwhile, was seen falling 0.4%, which declines supported by gains for oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell, which edged higher amid the extended gains in global crude prices.

Overnight in Asia, safe-haven buying pushed the yen to around 108.42 against the U.S. dollar, clipping 1.57% from the export-heavy Nikkei 225, which closed at 23,204.76 points. The region-wide MSCI ex-Japan index, meanwhile, fell 0.62% heading into the final hours of trading amid notable declines for stocks in China and Hong Kong.