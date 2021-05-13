Dow Futures Resume Slump as Inflation Sizzles: Musk U-Turn Slams Bitcoin

The S&P 500 is looking at its fourth down day in row Thursday, with the Nasdaq set to trade under 13,000 for the first time since March as investors re-set benchmarks in the wake of the fastest inflation data in more than a decade.

The Thursday Market Minute

Global stocks extend slide into a fourth session, while volatility spikes and bond yields creep higher, as inflation hawks continue to shout-down recovery bulls in markets around the world.

April inflation rises at the fastest pace since 2009, with hotter readings on the cards as pandemic base-effects lift prices for everything from used cars to airfares.

Wall Street suffers its biggest single-day declines since February, in heavy trading volume, as investors re-set profit expectations for the second half of the year.

Benchmark 10-year note yields rise to 1.702% in early New York trading ahead of PPI data and weekly jobless claims.

The CBOE's main equity volatility index, the VIX, trades at 27.40, the highest levels since early February.

CDC data shows 117.6 million Americans have now been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, with around 264.7 million doses administered as of Wednesday.

U.S. equity futures suggest another weak open on Wall Street ahead of weekly jobless claims figures and factory gate inflation data at 8:30 am Eastern time.

U.S. equity futures slumped for a fourth consecutive session Thursday as global stocks extended their retreat from all-time highs amid concern over faster-than-expected inflation embedded in the post-pandemic recovery.

Yesterday's reading of April inflation showed the fastest headline rate since 2009, with price spikes for used cars, airfares and other pandemic-hit components stoking the biggest monthly increase in 'core' inflation in nearly four decades.

The April CPI data, alongside record highs for commodities such as copper, lumber and palladium and underlying wages pressures in a domestic economy that has the biggest number of unfilled positions in history, has sparked a debate of the nature of inflation in the global recovery and the Federal Reserve's insistence -- repeated yesterday by Vice Chairman Richard Clarida -- that it will be temporary.

Bond markets certainly seem to believe the Fed's assessment, with a closely-watched auction of 10-year notes getting solid demand from both foreign and domestic buyers yesterday just hours after the CPI data was released.

The CME Group's FedWatch tool is also pricing in minimal chances of a 2021 rate hike in the wake of the inflation spike, although market-based gauges such as the TIPS breakeven rate are trading at the highest levels in a decade.

Stock investors, however, are re-setting expectations for both corporate profit margins and index values as a result of the inflation reading -- and the underlying pressures expected from wage increases and historically expensive input costs -- with selling that we haven't seen since February.

The S&P 500, which closed at a record high of 4,232.60 points last Friday, is down 4% so far this week, while the Nasdaq Composite is looking at its first dip under 13,000 since March 30.

Market volatility is also on the rise, with the CBOE's VIX index rising 32% in extended hours trading to an early February high of 28.78, suggesting another active session on Wall Street following yesterday's 134 billion-share session.

Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average suggest another 160 point slide for the Dow, which has fallen 4.03% since passing the 35,000 point mark early Monday, while those linked to the S&P 500 are indicating a 13 point pullback.

Nasdaq Composite futures are suggest a more modest 30 point decline, likely the result of big fund managers looking to buy discounted tech giants such as Apple, Amazon and Microsoft, but investors will be closely tracking benchmark 10-year notes, which hit an April 13 high of 1.702% in early New York trading.

Elsewhere, Bitcoin struggled to hold north of the $50,000 mark following last night's 13% slide -- the worst in three months -- triggered by comments from Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who said the clean-energy carmaker would no longer accept the digital token as payment until it reduces its environmental impact.

"Cryptocurrency is a good idea on many levels and we believe it has a promising future, but this cannot come at great cost to the environment," Musk said.

Oil prices were also on the back foot, with WTI falling $1.52 in overnight trading to $64.56 per barrel following news that the Colonial Pipeline, disabled by a cyber attack earlier this week, will be back online later this morning.

In overseas markets, Europe's Stoxx 600 fell 1.3% in Germany, while Britain's commodity-focused FTSE 100 was marked 2.06% lower in London.

Overnight in Asia, an 8% slump for the tech-centered investment group SoftBank pulled the Nikkei 225 into a 2.49% loss for the session -- and the lowest close in 4 months -- while the region-wide MSCI ex-Japan benchmark slumped 1.4% heading into the final hours of trading.