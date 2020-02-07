Dow Futures Slip Lower Ahead of January Jobs Report; Coronavirus Concerns Linger

Investors are focused on today's January payroll report, which is likely to show U.S. employers added 160,000 new jobs last month, pinning the unemployment rate near a 50-year low.

The Friday Market Minute

Global stocks slip lower ahead of U.S. payroll report, while China confirms coronavirus cases have topped 31,000 and killed at least 620 people.

President Xi Jingping tells President Donald Trump that China is doing all it can to contain the virus, but domestic anger is growing after the death of a doctor in Wuhan who identified the danger but was threatened by police.

U.S. employers likely added 160,000 new jobs last month, a pace that trails the 2019 average of 179,000 and could slow further into the first months of the year.

Global investors plow cash back into equities, with U.S. stocks seeing inflows of $12.7 billion, the most in nearly two months, as Wall Street prints fresh record highs.

U.S. equity futures suggest modestly weaker open on Wall Street ahead of the January employment report at 8:30 am Eastern time and earnings from AbbVie before the start of trading.

U.S. equity futures were modestly weaker in overnight trading as investors prep for a key reading of the domestic jobs market prior to the opening bell that could extend Wall Street's week-long rally and offset lingering concerns over the coronavirus impact on the global economy.

U.S. employers likely added 160,000 new jobs last month, according to the Street consensus forecast, a figure that would show solid improvement from last month's tally of 145,000 but still sit below the 2019 average of 179,000.

Average hourly wage data, however, is likely to indicate only modest gains from the previous month, suggesting little inflation pressures inside the world's biggest economy that still relies on consumer spending for more than two thirds of it growth.

With investors eyeing details of the Labor Department's employment report at 8:30 am Eastern time, markets overnight in Asia and early morning in Europe were largely unchanged, even as concerns continue to grow over the pace of new coronavirus infections and China's ability to contain it.

President Xi Jinping held a telephone call with President Donald Trump to assure him of China's efforts, but the death of a young doctor in Whuan, who first identified the spread of the virus only to then be threatened by local police, as some observers concerned with the level of transparency of the information coming from Beijing.

That said, even with the death toll from the coronavirus rising to 640, infections passing the 31,000 mark, and analysts' forecast a 2 percentage point reduction in China GDP, global investors continue to pile into U.S. stock.

BofA data published Friday suggest U.S. equity inflows topped $12.7 billion over the week ending February 5, the best in nearly two months, with net new cash into world stocks rising to $14.3 billion.

U.S. equity futures, meanwhile, looked modestly weaker heading into the payroll report, with contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average marked for a 70 point pullback from last night's record high close of 29,379.77 points while those linked to the S&P 500 are indicating a 4 point retreat.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six global currencies, was marginally firmer at 98.49, extending its five-day gain past 1%, while benchmark 10-year Treasury bond yields were steady at 1.632%.

European stocks slipped lower at the start of trading Friday, after hitting an all-time peak earlier this week, with the Stoxx 600 falling 0.14% off the back of weaker basic resource and auto stocks. Britain's FTSE 100 opened 0.12% in London.

Overnight in Asia, however, stocks were weaker across the board as investors cashed out of a volatile week for regional equities amid the drumbeat of negative headlines linked to China's coronavrius epidemic.

The region-wide MSCI ex-Japan benchmark was seen 0.67% lowering heading into the close of the session, while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo closed 0.2% lower to end the week at 23,827.98 points.

Global oil prices were also struggling to hold gains in the early European session, with a series of increases in U.S. inventories, as well as ongoing questions of China demand, offsetting reports that Russia will back an OPEC+ proposal to deepen its production cut agreement by 600,000 barrels per day when cartel officials and non-member allies meet next month in Vienna.

Brent crude futures contracts for April delivery, the global benchmark for pricing, were last see seen 1 cents higher from their Thursday close in New York and trading at $54.94 per barrel, while WTI contracts for the same month were seen 2 cents higher at $50.93 per barrel.