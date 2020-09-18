Dow Futures Slip As Markets Key On Rising COVID infections, Weakening US Data

Quadruple witching hour could provide a late-morning spike in market volatility Friday, but markets look set to close out the week on a sour note.

The Friday Market Minute

Global stocks mixed as Europe faces a worrying resurgence in coronavirus infections just as U.S. economic data looks to be weakening.

France records its largest daily coronavirus infection total, while Britain mulls a potential two-week lockdown to cap a spike in cases and hospitalizations.

The dollar gives back recent gains as retail sales, housing and weekly jobless figures show a sputtering domestic economy as the Fed vows to keep rates at record lows for several years.

Bank stocks pressured as the Fed considers extending its ban on dividends and buybacks until the end of the year.

Oil extends gains, lifting U.S. crude by more than 10% this week, as Goldman reiterates its year-end price target of $49 for Brent.

U.S. equity futures suggest a mixed open on Wall Street ahead of consumer confidence data at 10:00 am Eastern time.

U.S. equity futures were mixed Friday, while the dollar gave back recent gains, as markets look set to close out the week with a focus on a worrying resurgence in coronavirus infections in Europe and rising election and economic risks at home.

France recorded its largest single-day infection tally -- just under 11,000 -- yesterday, while Britain faces the real possibility of a two-week lockdown early next month as hospitalizations in Europe's third-largest economy are doubling every seven or eight days amid a September spike in daily infections.

The rise in European cases, and the potential for deeper travel and work restrictions, comes just as the U.S. economy is showing signs of weakness following the expiration of emergency unemployment benefits at the end of July.

Around 860,000 Americans filed for jobless benefits in the week ending September 12, the Commerce Department said Thursday, taking the aggregate total since the pandemic began in early March to around 61 million - only around half of which have returned to work.

Retail sales, meanwhile, slowed meaningfully in July and August, according to revised data, while August housing starts fell 5.1% - while lawmakers in Congress continue to bicker over the size and scope of any renewed relief bill.

That said, a softer U.S. dollar, which continues to reflect both the Federal Reserve's long-term projection of near zero interest rates and the newly weakening economic data, looks set to give U.S. stocks a modest boost Friday, with futures contracts tied to the S&P 500 suggesting a 4 point advance and those linked to the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite index priced for a 46 point bump.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average, meanwhile, are indicating a 20 point decline.

Stocks may, however, get a late morning jolt with the expiration of futures and options on both single stocks and indices just before noon Eastern time in what is known as the 'quadruple witching hour'.

European stocks were mixed Friday, as well, with the Stoxx 600 rising 0.1% in Frankfurt as the euro held steady at 1.1859 against the dollar, while Britain's potential for a nation-wide lockdown clipped gains for the FTSE 100 in London.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six global currencies, was makred 0.175% lower on the session at 92.796 while benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields were pegged at 0.685%.

Global oil prices edged higher, as well, rounding out a week that has seen U.S. crude prices rise more than 10% as OPEC leaders vowed to punish members who break the cartels' output reduction agreement and analysts at Goldman Sachs reiterate their near $50 year-end target for Brent crude.

WTI contracts for October delivery, the U.S. benchmark, traded 16 cents higher from their Thursday close in New York at $41.13 per barrel in early European dealing while Brent contracts for November, the new global benchmark, were seen 21 cents higher at $43.51 per barrel.

Overnight in Asia, the yen held steady at a multi-month high of 104.32 against the weaker dollar, capping gains for the export-focused Nikkei 225 in Tokyo, which closed 0.18% higher on the session at 23,360.30 points.

The region-wide MSCI ex-Japan benchmark, meanwhile, added 0.5% heading into the final hours of trading on the back of 2%-plus gains for stocks in China to round out the week.