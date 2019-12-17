Dow Futures Slip as Boeing Production Halt Weighs; Hard Brexit Risk Clips Global Stocks

Wall Street looks set for a mixed open Tuesday as Boeing's 737 MAX production halt holds down gains for the Dow while U.S.-China trade optimism keeps the S&P 500 testing record highs.

The Tuesday Market Minute

Global stocks mixed as investors peel away from record highs amid renewed 'Hard Brexit' concerns in Europe.

UK PM Boris Johnson plans to set a hard 2020 deadline for EU trade talks as part of his maiden legislation to parliament this week.

European stocks drift lower, while the pound slides more than 1%, offsetting investor optimism from last week's U.S.-China trade agreement.

Boeing's move to halt 737 MAX production likely to hold down U.S. stocks following last night's record highs.

Wall Street futures set for a mixed open, with modest moves for both the Dow and the S&P 500, ahead of key November housing data at 8:30 am Eastern time and Q2 earnings from FedEx after the closing of trading .

U.S. equity futures, as well as global stocks, traded mixed Tuesday as investors peeled back from last night's record highs on Wall Street amid a surprise move by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to impose a tight deadline on EU trade talks and the ongoing difficulties Boeing faces with its troubled 737 MAX jet.

Johnson will reportedly propose a hard 2020 deadline for Britain's EU departure in his first piece of legislation following his resounding election win last week, leaving little more than 10 months to agree a comprehensive trade agreement with the world's economic bloc or leave without a bespoke deal that would see the two sides trade on World Trade Organization terms.

The move, which revives the risk of a disruptive Brexit, sent the pound sharply lower against the U.S. dollar in overnight trading and clipped gains for European stocks, which retreated from the fresh record highs is reached yesterday amid the global market optimism for a U.S.-China trade deal.

That optimism will likely underpin U.S. stocks at the start of trading Tuesday, particularly following comments from White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow, who insisted to reporters yesterday that the deal is "absolutely done" and will see a doubling of U.S. exports to Beijing in the coming years.

However, Boeing Co.'s (BA) - Get Report move to halt production of its 737 MAX jet, which suffered two fatal crashes over five moths in 2018 and 2019 that killed 346 people and cost the world's biggest planemaker more than $9 billion, is likely to weigh on both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and broader U.S. stocks as the impact of the indefinite shutdown ripples through industrial supply chains.

Contracts tied to the Dow, in fact, are called 40 points lower -- with 30 points coming from Boeing alone -- at the start of trading after last night's record high closing, while those linked to the broader S&P 500 suggest a modest 1 point dip to the upside ahead of key housing data for the month of November at 8:30 am Eastern time. Nasdaq Composite futures, meanwhile, suggest a 4 point gain for the tech-focused index.

Ovenight in Asia, Wall Street's trade optimism lifted both the region-wide MSCI ex-Japan index 0.92% heading into the close of trading as well as Tokyo's Nikkei 225, which ended the session with a 0.47% that pegged the benchmark at just over 24,000 points,

European stocks, however, were mixed as investors reacted to Johnson's move on Brexit trade talks, as well as the ongoing concern linked to the region's struggling manufacturing sector, which remains mired in contraction and will likely only pull the region to a fourth quarter GDP growth rate of 0.1%, according to PMI data from IHS Markit.

Unilver NV (UN) - Get Report shares were also a major factor in the day's declines, falling more than 5.2% following a warning from the world's biggest consumer goods company -- and the makers of Ben & Jerry's ice cream -- that its 2019 sales would likely miss growth forecasts owing to weakness in Asia and North America.

Europe's Stoxx 600 was marked 0.7% lower by mid-day in Frankfurt while Britain's FTSE 100 was 0.11% lower in London even as the pound slipped 1.12% from Monday's levels to 1.3181 against the U.S. dollar.

Global oil prices were also fading in mid-morning trade as the dollar gained against a basket of six global currencies, although the downside was capped by bets that OPEC production cuts, which will take 1.7 million barrels from the market each day until the middle of next year, as well as renewed U.S.-China trade optimism, will boost near-term demand.

Brent crude contracts for February delivery, the global benchmark, were seen 14 cents lower from their Monday close and trading at $65.20 per barrel, while WTI contracts for January delivery were marked 11 cents lower at $60.10 per barrel.