Dow Futures Slip Lower Ahead of Powell Speech; Hurricane Laura Batters Louisiana Coast

The dollar slipped to a one-week low against its currency peers, while global stocks peeled away from all-time highs, as investors eye a key speech on U.S. monetary policy from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell before the start of trading Thursday.

The Thursday Market Minute

Global stocks peel away from all-time highs as U.S.-China tensions flare ahead of a key speech from Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

Powell is expected to provide a dovish outlook to monetary policy, as well as inflation targeting, when he address the virtual Jackson Hole economic symposium at 9:10 Eastern time.

The U.S. State Department sanctions a list of Chinese citizens, while the Commerce Department adds 24 companies to an expanding blacklist amid escalating tensions between Washington and Beijing.

Hurricane Laura batters southwestern Louisiana with 150 mile per hour winds and 'unsurvivable' storm surges, putting 620,000 residents under evacuation orders and shuttering most of the Gulf region's oil industry.

U.S. equity futures suggest a modestly softer open on Wall Street ahead of inflation data and weekly jobless figures at 8:30 am Eastern time.

U.S. equity futures lower Thursday, while global stocks peeled away from all-time highs, as investors await a key speech from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and assess the latest flare-up in political tensions between Washington and Beijing.

Much of the market's focus is also likely to be on the impact of Hurricane Laura, which made landfall earlier this morning in southwest Louisiana with wind speeds of up to 150 miles per hour and a storm surge that could affect areas in the region as far as 40 miles inward.

Powell's virtual speech to the Kansas City Fed's annual economic retreat, normally held in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, is slated for 9:10 am Eastern time, with the Fed Chair expected to lay out a dovish near-term strategy that could include a looser interpretation of inflation targeting while reiterating that the coroanvirus pandemic will continue to play a central role in its monetary policy decisions.

The promise of a more dovish Fed would normally be positive for global stocks, and certainly for Wall Street, but overnight news of sanctions on certain members of the Chinese Communist Party by the State Department, as well as the blacklisting of 24 China-based firms the government said had played a role in "helping the Chinese military construct and militarize the internationally condemned artificial islands in the South China Sea" kept bullish sentiment in check.

Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average suggest a modest 45 point pullback for the benchmark while those linked to the S&P 500, which closed at a fresh all-time high of 3,478.73 points last night, are priced for a 2.5 point decline ahead of inflation data and weekly jobless figures at 8:30 am Eastern time.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six global currencies, slipped 0.13% to a one-week low of 92.87 in overnight trading, while benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury bond yields were little-changed at 0.69%.

Global oil prices held steady at five-month highs, but curiously weren't hugely impacted by both the shuttering of Gulf of Mexico drilling capacity, which remains almost entirely offline amid the path of Hurricane Laura, nor the bigger-than-expected 4.7 million barrel fall in domestic crude stocks reported by the Energy Department yesterday.

WTI contracts for October delivery, the new U.S. benchmark, traded little-changed from their Tuesday close in New York at $43.88 per barrel in early European dealing while Brent contracts for October, the global benchmark, were seen 16 cents higher at $45.80 per barrel.

European stocks were modestly lower in the opening hours of trading Thursday, as global equities pulled back from all-time highs reached during yesterday's trading, when the MSCI World index of share prices in 49 different countries hit a record 584.30 points.

The Stoxx 600, the broadest measure of regional share prices, was marked 0.25% lower in Frankfurt, while Britain's FTSE 100 slipped 0.3% lower in the opening hours of trading in London.

Overnight in Asia, U.S.-China tensions offset more positive economic news from Beijing, which showed in industrial profits at state-owned firms rising at the fastest pace in two years, keeping gains for the MSCI ex-Japan index to just 0.17% heading into the final hours of trading.

Japan's Nikkei 225, meanwhile, closed 0.35% lower at 23,208.86 points.