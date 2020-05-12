Dow Futures Turn Higher With Oil Prices; Investors Track COVID-19 Infection Rebound Ahead of Fauci Testimony on U.S. Re-Opening

Dr. Anthony Fauci will warn Senate lawmakers Tuesday against re-opening the U.S. too quickly, as investors track a worrying rebound in coronavirus infections in major countries around the world.

The Tuesday Market Minute

Global stocks mixed as investors track a worrying increase in coronavirus infection rates just as major economies begin plans to re-open businesses and factories.

China's Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, records its first new cases in weeks, while German sees a spike in the COVID-19 reproduction rate after easing lockdown restrictions.

Dr. Anthony Fauci will likely caution Senate lawmakers later today that re-opening the domestic economy too quickly could "set us back on our quest to return to normal."

Benchmark Treasury bond yields rise ahead of this week's $96 billion auction schedule, while the dollar index drifts modestly lower to 100.139.

Oil bounces higher after Saudi Arabia says it will deepen production cuts next month to quicken the paring of the global crude supply glut.

Wall Street futures suggest a flat open ahead of inflation data at 8:30 am Easter time and Dr. Fauci testimony to the Senate later this morning.

U.S equity futures edged higher Tuesday, but suggested only modest gains at the opening bell, as investors continue to track a worrying rebound in coronavirus infections around the world that could stall plans to re-open key parts of the U.S. economy.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the most influential scientific advisors to President Donald Trump, is set to testify before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee and is expected to caution against large-scale changes to lockdown restrictions and stay at home orders in the coming weeks.

"If we skip over the checkpoints in the guidelines to 'Open America Again,' then we risk the danger of multiple outbreaks throughout the country," Fauci told the New York Times. "This will not only result in needless suffering and death, but would actually set us back on our quest to return to normal."

With the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak earlier this year, recording its first new cases in weeks, and Germany's coronavirus reproduction rate spiking shortly after it re-opened shops and factories, investors are treading cautiously, with commensurate moves in global markets pegged to potential risks of reinfection.

U.S. stocks, meanwhile, look set for modest opening bell gains ahead of inflation data at 8:30 am and an ongoing rise in Treasury bond yields in advance of this week's $96 billion in fresh government bond auctions.

Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average suggest a 50 point advance, while those linked to the S&P 500 are price for a 5 point bump for the broader benchmark.

The Nasdaq Composite, which is holding on to positive gains for the year, is likely to rise around 15 points at the start of trading.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six global currencies, was marked modestly lower at 100.11 during early European trading hours, while benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading at 0.707%

U.S. oil prices also climbed higher, with WTI contracts for June delivery rising $1.12 per barrel to $25.26, after Saudi Arabia unexpectedly said it would increase its rate of production cuts by a further 1 million barrels per day next month in order to quicken efforts to pare down the current glut in global crude supplies.

Brent futures for July delivery, which benchmark around 60% of global crude purchases, were marked 71 cents higher at $30.34 per barrel.

European stocks, however, were holding onto modest gains midway through the Tuesday session, with the Stoxx 600 rising 0.3% on the strength of some solid corporate earnings and a weaker euro, which slipped to 1.0816 against the U.S. dollar.

Overnight in Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 ended the session 0.12% to the downside, just before the world's biggest carmarker, Toyota Motor Co. (TM) - Get Report, forecast an 80% decline in full-year profits as demand evaporates in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

In the broader Asia region, a weaker-than-expected reading for factory gate inflation in China, which fell 3.1% last month as oil and commodity prices slumped, pulled domestic stocks lower and lead the region-wide MSCI ex-Japan benchmark to a 0.92% decline heading into the final hours of trading.