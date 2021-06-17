Dow Futures Slide, Dollar Surges as Fed Tees-Up Tapering, 2023 Rate Hikes
The Thursday Market Minute
- Global stocks retreat from record highs as a surprisingly hawkish Fed meeting tees-up the prospect of near-term tapering and earlier-than-expected rate hikes.
- Fed Chair Jerome Powell says taper talk will now take place at each future meeting, but vowed to signal changes to the $120 billion pace of monthly purchases, as the economy continues its post-pandemic rebound.
- Inflation will likely run hot this year, at 3.5%, before easing into 2022, but the so-called 'dot plots' suggest two rate hikes the following year as the recovery takes hold and employment nears full capacity.
- Benchmark 10-year note yields leap the most since early March to 1.57% while the dollar index gains the most in more than a year to trade at 91.668 against a basket of its global peers.
- CDC data shows 146.5 million Americans have now been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, with around 312.9 million doses administered as of Wednesday.
- U.S. equity futures suggest a weaker open on Wall Street ahead of weekly jobless claims data and the Philly Fed manufacturing index at 8:30 am Eastern time.
U.S. equity futures traded lower Thursday, while the dollar extended its biggest gains in more than a year and Treasury yields surged, following a Federal Reserve meeting that signaled earlier-than-expected interest rate hikes and set up the possibility of a near-term tapering of its monthly bond purchases.
Economic projects from Fed governors -- which are seen as a signal, but not a commitment -- to future policy moves suggest the central bank will lift rates twice in 2023 now that vaccine rollouts have spurred job growth and inflation is likely to run at a hotter-than-expected pace between now and the end of the year.
While not a 'volte-face' for a Fed that has preached the 'transitory' nature of recent price rises, the introduction of a 2023 tightening cycle caught markets by surprise, particularly given the fact the Fed Chairman Jerome Powell also indicated that he and his colleagues would 'talk about' when to signal a slowdown in the $120 billion a month pace in monthly bond purchases now that the economy is likely to grow 7% this year and inflation will average around 3.5%, before pressures ease in 2022.
"The Fed is in uncharted territory and is playing both sides: sticking with their transitory narrative but addressing inflationary pressures by moving up the timing on fed funds increase," said Jamie Cox, managing partner for Harris Financial Group. "Markets will need a few days to digest this information before settling out."
Bond markets were probably the most notable mover, with benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields rising 9 basis points, the most since early March, to trade at 1.57%. The dollar index, meanwhile, added 0.55% to trade at 91.635 in overnight trading following yesterday's jump in the wake of the surprisingly-hawkish Fed statement.
And with European stocks snapping a nine-day winning streak, the longest in three years, and Asia falling to a three-week low, U.S. markets are looking to extend declines heading into the Thursday session, with futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average indicating a 125 point opening bell decline.
Futures tied to the S&P 500, meanwhile, are priced for a 15 point pullback while those linked to the Nasdaq Composite index are indicating an 80 point retreat.
U.S. airline stocks were notable pre-market movers, with American Airlines (AAL) - Get Report falling 0.4% and Delta Air Lines Group (DAL) - Get Report slipping 0.5% amid reports from the website tracking group Downdetector of Thursday outages in many of the carriers' main internet portals.
Southwest Airlines (LUV) - Get Report, which suffered a similar issue Wednesday, was little-changed at $56.67 each.
The stronger dollar ate into oil prices gains in overnight trading, although demand prospects remain firm in the wake of Energy Department data showing a bigger-than-expected 7.4 million barrel decline in domestic crude stocks for the week ending June 11.
Brent crude contracts for August delivery, the global benchmark, slipped 2 cents from Wednesday's close in New York to trade at $74.36 per barrel while WTI crude was marked 2 cents higher at $72.17 per barrel.