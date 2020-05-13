Dow Futures Slide As Global Stocks Track COVID-19 Resurgence; Powell Speech Could Tackle Negative Interest Rates

With coronavirus cases rising in economies that have recently re-opened, investors are growing increasingly concerned that lockdowns could be extended into the summer months.

The Wednesday Market Minute

Global stocks slide as investors worry that coronavirus infection increases could delay re-openings in the world's biggest economies.

U.S. markets braced for a speech from Fed Chair Jerome Powell as President Trump adds to pressure on negative interest rates.

Congress floats new $3 trillion coronavirus rescue plan, Senate Republicans dismiss it as a partisan "wish list".

U.K. economy contracts the most since the global financial crisis in Q1, with the Bank of England forecasting a 25% collapse over the three months ending in June.

Oil prices drift lower after a bigger-than-expected build in U.S. crude stocks and concerns for demand as re-opening plans potentially stall.

Wall Street futures suggest a mixed open ahead of producer price inflation data at 8:30 am and Powell's speech at 9:00 am Eastern time .

U.S. equity futures were mixed Wednesday, while global stocks sputtered amid concerns for a second wave of coronavirus infections in major economies around the world, as investors awaited key comments on interest rate policy from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

Powell, who is set to give a remote speech to the Peterson Institute of International Economics at 9:00 am Eastern time, where the Fed Chair is expected to address the unprecedented slump in domestic activity and possibly push back on market expectations of negative interest rates to combat it.

President Donald Trump raised the prospect of such a move yesterday, Tweeting that the U.S. should accept what he called a "gift" that is benefiting other countries around the world.

U.S. lawmakers are also contemplating stepping-up their COVID-19 response, with House Democrats floating an additional $3 trillion in rescue funds, with increased support for states and farmers, that Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell dismissed as a partisan "wish list" that had "no chance" of becoming law.

Amid the bickering, U.S. stocks fell hard Tuesday, hiving nearly 500 points from the Dow Jones Industrial Average, as data showed the biggest plunge in consumer prices since the 1930s and the country's chief infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, told lawmakers that re-opening the economy too quickly would put lives at risk .

Futures suggest only modest moves Wednesday, with contracts tied to the Dow indicating a 105 point decline and those linked to the S&P 500 suggesting an 8 point pullback for the broader benchmark. The Nasdaq Composite, which remains in positive territory for the year, is set to open 13 points higher.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury bond yields were marked at 0.657% in early European dealing, while the dollar index was little-changed at 99.986 against a basket of its global peers.

European stocks, however, were notably lower after data showed the largest quarterly contraction for U.K. GDP since the global financial crisis. The 2% slump was low-lighted by a staggering 5.8% contraction in March, which the Bank of England has suggested could lead to a second quarter decline of as much as 25%.

The Stoxx 600 was marked 1.4% lower in the opening hours of trading, while Britain's FTSE 100 fell 1% as the pound slipped to 1.2280 against the U.S. dollar.

U.S. oil prices held reasonably firm in overnight trading, although markets weakened following yesterday's reading of domestic crude stocks from the American Petroleum Institute, which showed a larger-than-expected build of 7.3 million barrels.

WTI contracts for June delivery, which expire next week, were marked 16 lower at $25.62 while Brent futures for July delivery, which benchmark around 60% of global crude purchases, were marked 54 cents lower at $29.44 per barrel.

Overnight in Asia, a resurgence of new coronavirus cases in China and South Korea kept investors on edge, with investors driving the yen to 107.07 against the greenback in a defensive session that pushed the Nikkei 225 into a 0.5% decline by the close of trading.

The region-wide MSCI ex-Japan benchmark, meanwhile, edged 0.22% lower despite modest gains for stocks in mainland China and South Korea.