Dow Futures Slide After OPEC Deal Fails to Ignite Crude Markets; First Quarter Earnings in Focus This Week

Markets will continue to focus on coronavirus infection rates this week, but first quarter earnings will shine a light on the timing for a potential re-opening of the U.S. economy later this spring.

The Monday Market Minute

Global stocks slide as investors pick through details of an historic OPEC+ production cut deal .

OPEC, along with Russia, will cut output by 9.7 million barrels per day, starting in May, but the timing and structure of the deal keep crude prices in the red.

China reports rising coronavirus infection rates as the economy attempts to re-start following weeks of shutdowns.

U.S. infection rates near 560,000, with 22,000 deaths, following the worst week since the outbreak began in late February.

Earnings in focus as JPMorgan kicks off the first quarter reporting season, with S&P 500 profits expected to fall 9% from last year.

Major markets in Asia, and most of Europe, remain closed for Easter Sunday holiday observances.

U.S. equity futures suggest a weaker open after the best week, in percentage gains terms, for the S&P 500 since 1974,

U.S. equity futures slumped lower Monday, while the dollar retreated and oil prices headed south, as investors picked through details of an historic OPEC agreement on production cuts and braced for the start of a grim first quarter earnings season.

With major markets in Europe and Asia closed for the Easter Monday holiday, trading was thin overnight and largely dominated by Sunday's OPEC+ output deal, which will see cartel members, along with Russia, reduce production by 9.7 million barrels per day in order to stabilize global energy markets that have been ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic.

Questions as to the structure of the agreement, and its likely impact in a market already awash with oil and suffering the steepest demand decline on record, kept prices subdued through much of the Asia session.

Brent crude futures contracts for June delivery, the benchmark reference for around 60% of global crude purchases, were last seen 43 cents lower from their Friday closing price in New York and changing hands at $31.05 per barrel in early European trading.

WTI crude futures for May delivery, which are more tightly connected to domestic gas prices, were marked 9 cents higher at $22.85 per barrel.

Investors were also unsettled by a troubling rise in China's coronavirus cases, which neared a six-week high as the world's second largest economy attempts to gingerly return to full pace following shutdowns in February and March.

U.S. markets are also likely to focus on the pace of new coronavirus infections for any sign that the deadly disease is starting to abate, even as the death rate nears 22,000 nationwide and confirmed cases approach the 560,000 level - the biggest single-nation toll in the world.

With little to key on from Asia markets, alongside closures in Germany, France and Britain, Wall Street futures suggest a tepid open Monday with contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average indicating a 300 point decline and those linked to the S&P 500 guiding to a 38 point pullback for the broader benchmark following its best week since 1974.

Corporate earnings will return to focus this week, as well, with JPMorgan (JPM) - Get Report kicking things off tomorrow with its March quarter profit figures and 2020 outlook. Rival lenders Bank of America (BAC) - Get Report, Citigroup (C) - Get Report and Morgan Stanley (MS) - Get Report follow on Wednesday and chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Report gets the tech sector rolling with first quarter earnings on Thursday.

Collectively, S&P 500 earnings are expected to decline 9% from the same period last year, according to Refinitv estimates, to a share-weighted $285.5 billion. The bottom line for America's biggest companies is then set to slump another 20.7% over the second quarter amid the bulk of stay-at-home orders and shutdowns across the world's biggest economy.

Away from equities, the U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six global currencies, retreated from last week's three-year highs to trade 0.11% lower on the session at 99.408 while benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields held at 0.735%

Overnight in Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 2.33% on the session as the yen rallied to 107.93 against the weaker greenback, clipping gains for export-focused stocks, while China's slowly-increasing coronavirus rebound held the region-wide MSCI ex-Japan benchmark 0.25% lower heading into the final hours of trading.