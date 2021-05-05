Dow Futures, Nasdaq Rebound As Yellen Walks Back Inflation Comments

With the biggest four U.S. stocks -- Apple, Microsoft, Google and Amazon -- losing $170 billion in value Tuesday, markets look set for a modest rebound heading into a three-day run of jobs data.

The Wednesday Market Minute

Global stocks steady as investors tame inflation concerns following comments from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen ahead of a series of labor market updates.

Yellen, who said earlier Tuesday that rates may need to rise moderately, later clarified her remarks to suggest that inflation isn't likely to be a problem despite trillions in new government spending.

Tech stocks, hammered by interest rate risk, look for modest opening bell gains Wednesday following $170 billion in losses for Apple, Amazon, Google and Microsoft.

Oil prices extend gains to a third consecutive session following API data showing a sharp decline in domestic crude and gasoline stocks.

Benchmark 10-year note yields edge past 1.6% in overnight trading, while the dollar index rises 0.1% to 91.381

CDC data shows 106.1 million Americans have now been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, with around 247.8 million doses administered as of Tuesday.

U.S. equity futures suggest firmer open on Wall Street ahead of earnings from General Motors, Hilton and Uber as well as the April ADP Employment report at 8:15 am Eastern time.

Wall Street futures steadied Wednesday, with tech stocks looking to claw back some of the billions lost in yesterday's rout, following clarification on inflation statements from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen ahead of a series of key readings of the U.S. labor market.

Yellen rattled markets yesterday when she said that "modest increases in interest rates" might be needed in order to "make sure that our economy doesn't overheat" as a result of the trillions in spending passed and proposed under President Joe Biden.

She later walked back those comments, telling a CEO event organized by the Wall Street Journal that "I don't think there's going to be an inflationary problem," adding that the Fed "will be counted on to address them" should they arise, taming overseas markets and putting Wall Street on course to recoup some of yesterday's losses.

The biggest four stocks on the S&P 500 -- Apple (AAPL) - Get Report, Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report and Google (GOOGL) - Get Report-- lost a collected $170 billion in yesterday's tech wipe-out, while the interest rate sensitive Nasdaq Composite slumped 1.9% at the mere mention of rate increases, even as benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields held under the 1.6% mark following Yellen's comments.

That sensitivity underscores the cautious tone traders are adopting heading into this week's stretch of job market reading, which begins today with ADP's national employment report at 8:15 am Eastern time and concludes with Friday's non-farm payroll report, which is expected to show a headline increase of at least 1 million new jobs.

State re-openings and vaccine rollouts will only accelerate those gains in the coming months, with wage pressures likely to stoke further concerns for faster inflation, which are already finding their way into both the financial markets and the real economy thanks to record surges for commodity prices, a global shortage in semiconductor supplies and increased shipping costs.

That said, futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average suggest a 100 point opening bell gain, while those linked to the S&P 500 are priced for a 17 point bounce.

Nasdaq futures suggest a 70 point clawback for the tech-focused benchmark, with Apple rising 0.7% in pre-market trading and Tesla marked 0.66% higher at $678.00 each.

Oil prices extended their recent run of gains to a third consecutive session Wednesday following data from the American Petroleum Institute showing a steep 7.1 million barrel decline in domestic crude stocks, as well as a 5.3 million barrel slide in gasoline inventories as driving demand ramps-up heading into the summer months.

WTI futures for June delivery were marked 76 cents higher on the session at $66.45 per barrel while Brent contracts for July jumped 82 cents to $69.70 per barrel ahead of the Energy Department's official figures at 10:30 am Eastern time.

In Europe, a stronger-than-expected reading of growth in the economy's services sector -- by far the largest component -- over the month of April, as well as a stellar corporate earnings season, lifted the Stoxx 600 1.3% in early trading, marking its strongest single-day gain in around two months.

Overnight in Asia, market closures in Shanghai and Japan kept trading volumes thin as the region rounded out its traditional spring holiday period, with the MSCI ex-Japan index slipping 0.32% heading into the final hours of trading.