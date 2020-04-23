Dow Futures Slip Lower As Economic Activity Data Shows Historic Coronavirus Damage; Weekly Jobless Claims in Focus

With Europe's economic activity collapsing to the lowest on record in April, investor focus has shifted back to the historic damage inflicted by the global coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. equity futures turned lower Thursday following a dismal reading for economic activity in Europe and Asia that underscores the depth of the damage wrought by the global coronavirus pandemic.

The global PMI data comes ahead of yet another weekly jobless claims reading that is expected to show that another 5 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, taking the five-week total past 26 million.

Economic activity in the Eurozone slumped to just 13.5 points over the month of April, according to Markit's benchmark PMI reading, the lowest on record and a staggering 26.5 points below the 50 mark which generally separates growth from contract.

“The extent to which the PMI survey has shown business to have collapsed across the eurozone greatly exceeds anything ever seen before in over 20 years of data collection," said Markit's chief economist, Chris Williamson, who noted the April reading is consistent with a second quarter GDP collapse of around 7.5%. "The ferocity of the slump has also surpassed that thought imaginable by most economists, the headline index falling far below consensus estimates."

The grim assessment in Europe was preceded by the weakest readings on record in Australia and Japan, as well as an all-time quarter-on-quarter contraction for the South Korean economy that highlights the damage that the virus has inflicted on global trade, not to mention the 2.5 million people infected around the world and the 178,000 lives lost from the mysterious disease.

With PMI readings for the U.S. economy slated for 9:45 am Eastern time, and a relatively light corporate earnings calendar ahead, investors are likely to focus on both the weekly jobless claims tally and the broader macro-economic weakness heading into the Thursday session.

Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which gained more than 450 points on Wednesday, are priced for a modest 50 point decline while those linked to the S&P 500 suggest a 7 point pullback for the broader benchmark.

Oil and energy stocks could provide some early support, however, as global oil prices trended higher for second consecutive session Thursday, even as analysts continue to warn that dwindling storage space around the world will keep markets awash with crude for the foreseeable futures.

Front-month WTI futures contracts -- the new benchmark for U.S. prices that would have owners taking delivery of crude in June -- were last seen $1.19 higher from their Wednesday close in New York and changing hands at $14.97 per barrel in early European trading.

Brent futures for June delivery, which benchmark around 60% of global crude purchases, were marked $1.15 higher at $21.52 per barrel after briefly trading as low as $15.98 per barrel on Wednesdaly, the weakest since 1999.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six global currencies, was marked 0.1% higher at 100.470 while benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields eased to 0.621%.

European stocks gave back earlier gains following the PMI data release, with investors now eyeing an EU Leaders Summit later in the day that could provide the region with a definitive financial rescue plan following weeks of debate over how member states should access funds from Brussels.

The Stoxx 600 edged 0.05% lower in mid-morning trading, lead to teh downside by a 0.32% decline for the trade-sensitive DAX performance index, while Britain's FTSE 100 fell 0.14% in London.

Overnight in Asia, Brent crude's rebound allowed the safe-haven yen to ease against the U.S. dollar, as well as its regional peers, providing a boost for the export-focused Nikkei 225, which closed 1.15% higher at 19,429.44 points even as the Jibun Bank services PMI reading fell to the lowest level on record this month.

The broader MSCI ex-Japan benchmark was also in the green, rising 0.43% into the close of trading thanks in part to modest gains in Hong Kong and another solid 0.74% advance for the South Korean KOSPI.