Dow Futures Slip Lower Ahead of Bank Earnings, December Retail Sales: Biden Proposes $1.9 Trillion COVID Aid Boost

Wall Street is set for a cautious open Friday ahead of fourth quarter earnings from three of the country's biggest banks and a key reading of December retail sales at 8:30 am Eastern time.

The Friday Market Minute

Global stocks slip lower as investors pick through details of President Elect Biden's stimulus proposals and brace for the unofficial start to the fourth quarter earnings season.

Biden will ask Congress to approve $1.9 trillion in new spending, with around $1 trillion targeted for direct household releif.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell eases bond market concerns for the package's costs, pledging to keep rates low and monthly purchases at the same pace.

JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Wells Fargo report fourth quarter earnings Friday as earnings season begins; analysts expect collective Q4 earnings to fall 9.8% from last year.

U.S. equity futures suggest a modestly softer open on Wall Street ahead of bank earnings and December retail sales data at 8:30 am Eastern time.

U.S. equity futures slipped lower Friday, while the dollar held pace for its best week since November, as investors picked through details of President Elect Joe Biden's stimulus proposals while preparing for the unofficial start to the fourth quarter earnings season.

Biden will ask Congress to approve around $1.9 trillion in new spending as part of an "American Rescue Plan" that will focus on the country's COVID response and direct household relief payments. The plans, unveiled in a speech last night, include topping up direct payments to households by $1,600, boosting unemployment benefits and raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour.

The plan's costs were largely in-line with expectations, and were paired with comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on rate hikes and bond purchases that soothed any concerns of near-term changes to the current 'accommodative' stance. That kept bond markets in check in overnight trading and boosted the U.S. dollar, but had little impact on stocks, which remain range-bound heading into today's key earnings releases bond from banking sector.

Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average suggest a modest 80 point opening bell decline, with those tied to the S&P 500 priced for a 9 point pullback, ahead of fourth quarter earnings from JPMorgan Chase (JPM) - Get Report, Citigroup (C) - Get Report and Wells Fargo (WFC) - Get Report before the start of trading.

The updates will kick-off a fourth quarter reporting season that is expected to show a 9.8% decline in collective S&P 500 earnings, to around $310.8 billion, before rebounding with a 16.4% gain over the first three months of the year.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six global currencies, added 0.15% in overnight trading to extend its best week since November and trade at 90.373 in overnight dealing, boosted in part by concerns for the pace of coronavirus infections around the world that have triggered new and extended lockdowns in Europe and Asia.

Global cases, in fact, have topped 93 million this week, according to Johns Hopkins University data, with deaths approaching the 2 million mark - 385,000 of which have been recorded in the United States.

European stocks look set to end the week on a sour note as a result of the relentless COVID march, which is likely to extend lockdowns in France, Germany and Britain, with the Stoxx 600 falling 0.35% in early Friday trading, paced to the downside by a 0.55% decline for the CAC 40 in Paris.

Asia stocks, too, were broadly in the red as China grapples with a worrying rise in new COVID infections heading into its traditional lunar holidays and the outgoing administration of President Donald Trump continues to add companies to a U.S. investment blacklist.

Japan's Nikkei 225 edged 0.62% lower from its August 1990 peak Friday to close at 28,519.18 points, while the region-wide MSCI ex-Japan benchmark fell 0.48% heading into the final hours of trading.

Oil prices were sharply lower, as well, and heading for a rare week of declines owing to both the strength of the U.S. dollar and concerns for near-term energy demand from COIVD-hit economies.

WTI futures for February delivery, the U.S. benchmark, fell 87 cents from yesterday's New York close to trade at $52.70 per barrel while Brent contracts for March slumped $1.02 to $55.40 per barrel.