Dow Futures Lower Ahead of Biden Infrastructure Plan; Bond Yields Rise

Treasury yields are on pace for their biggest quarterly rise in 5 years as inflation concerns cloud growth prospects ahead of President Biden's address in Pittsburgh.

The Wednesday Market Minute

Global stocks mixed as investors await details of a key infrastructure spending plan from President Joe Biden while keeping a close eye on U.S. Treasury bond yields.

Biden will unveil details of what could be a $4 billion, multi-year stimulus plan later today in Pittsburgh.

Benchmark 10-year note yields hold at 1.74% ahead of Biden's speech and ADP jobs data report.

Banks stocks drift lower in Europe and Asia amid uncertainty linked to the costs linked to the implosion of the Archegos Capital hedge fund.

CDC data shows 53.4 million Americans have now been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, with more than 147.6 million doses administered as of Tuesday.

U.S. equity futures suggest a softer open on Wall Street ahead of the ADP National Employment Report at 8:15 am Eastern time and second quarter earnings from Walgreens.

U.S. equity futures suggest a mixed open on Wall Street Wednesday with investors awaiting details on a key infrastructure spending plan from President Joe Biden while keeping a close eye on Treasury bond yields amid renewed concerns for faster inflation.

Biden will unveil his "Build Back Better" deal in a speech later today in Pittsburgh, with reports suggesting he'll outline a spending package worth as much as $4 trillion, paid for by an increase in corporate taxes, that will include a $2.25 trillion infrastructure spending plan.

The massive injection of cash, alongside this year's $1.9 trillion American Rescue Act and the $900 billion coronavirus aid package passed late last year, would mark one of the most significant increases in U.S. spending -- and debt -- in at least a generation. And while the stimulus would undoubtedly boost both domestic and global growth prospects, investors are also worried about the prospect of faster inflation along with it.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields, which hit a 14-month high of 1.776% yesterday, were holding at around 1.74% in early Wednesday trading, while the dollar index eased against a basket of its global peers to trade at 93.115.

U.S. equity futures, meanwhile, look set for a relatively flat open, with traders eyeing both the rise in Treasury yields -- which are on pace for the biggest quarterly advance in five years -- and the implications of the Archegos Capital hedge fund implosion for the financial sector, which JPMorgan analysts have estimated could be as much as $10 billion.

Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average suggest a 50 point opening bell decline, while those linked to the S&P 500 are priced for a modest 1 point dip to the downside.

Nasdaq Composite futures suggest a modest gain of around 40 points for the tech-focused benchmark, with pre-market moves largely tracking 10-year Treasury bond yields.

European stocks were also mixed, with the Stoxx 600 inching closer to the all-time high it reached last year before the pandemic with a 0.14% gain and Britain's FTSE 100 falling 0.25% on the back of weakness for bank stocks amid the uncertainty linked to Archegos Capital.

Asia stocks slipped lower, however, with financial stocks pacing the declines even after a stronger-than-expected set of PMI data from China which showed solid growth in both factory and non-manufacturing output this month, putting the economy well on pace to meet its 6% annual GDP growth target.

Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 0.86% lower on the final trading day of its fiscal year to close at 29,178.8 points while the region-wide MSCI ex-Japan benchmark fell 0.35% into the close of trading.

Global oil prices were also modestly lower after a technical committee reporting to OPEC cartel members trimmed their global demand forecast by 300,000 barrels for this year amid the uncertainty of post-pandemic demand. OPEC will hold its formal monthly meeting tomorrow from its headquarters in Vienna.

WTI contracts for May delivery were marked 24 cents lower at $60.81 per barrel while Brent contracts for the same month fell 30 cents to $63.34 per barrel.