Dow Futures 'Limit Down', Global Stocks Plunge, As Emergency Fed Rate Cut Fails to Halt Coronavirus Sell-Off

U.S. futures hit limit down levels for the third time in a week after the Fed slashed its benchmark rate to near 0% Sunday amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

The Monday Market Minute

Global stocks plunge after emergency Fed rate cut underscores economic weakness, with more pain to come, from the coronavirus pandemic.

Fed slashes benchmark rate by 1% to a range of 0% to 0.25%, matching the lowest on record, after an emergency Sunday meeting.

Central banks in Japan, New Zealand and Australia follow suit with rate cuts or liquidity support, capping decline for the US dollar.

European stocks fall to 2012 lows as travel and leisure stocks dive, while Asia hits the lowest since 2017.

U.S. equity futures hit 'limit down' levels shortly after opening on Sunday night, but exchange-traded ETFs suggest losses of around 9% for each of the three benchmarks when trading starts at 9:30 am Eastern Time.

Global stocks plunged Monday, while U.S. equity futures hit 'limit down' levels for a third time in less than a week, as investors reacted to an emergency rate cut from the Federal Reserve and came to terms with the extent of the economic damage wrought by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Fed slashed its benchmark lending rate by a full 1% Sunday to a range of 0% to 0.25%, matching the record low last seen during the peak of the global financial crisis in 2008.

The Fed Funds rate now sits in a range of between 0% and 0.25% after the surprise 100 basis point cut, which comes just two days before the Fed's scheduled two-day policy meeting on March 17. The central bank also said it would re-start its quantitative easing program, with at least $700 billion in new bond and mortgage backed securities purchases over the coming weeks.

Several other central banks around the world followed suit Monday, with the Bank of Japan ramping up its asset purchase program, the Reserve Bank of Australia providing further liquidity injections and the Bank of New Zealand cutting its benchmark rate by 75 basis points to 0.25%.

The moves failed to steady investor nerves in the face of the rapidly-spreading coronavirus, which has infected more than 156,000 people around the world -- from an original 39 in the Chinese city of Wuhan on January 8 -- and caused at least 5,800 deaths.

From an economic point of view, the damage is yet to be calculated, although data from China today indicated the steepest falls on record for both industrial output and retail sales over the first two months of the year, and Goldman Sachs is predicting a U.S. recession with a second quarter GDP contraction of around 5%.

With that grim picture in focus, and investors driving cash into safe-haven assets, U.S. equity futures remained 'limit down' in early pre-market trading while European stocks fell to levels last seen during the region's debt crisis in 2012.

Futures contracts tied to the S&P 500 fell 5% just after opening for Sunday night trading in Asia, a limit down level that only allows for subsequent trades to take place at higher price. The current slide suggests the broadest benchmark of U.S. stocks would open 142.52 points lower when trading starts Monday.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were last seen indicating an opening bell decline of 1,242.62 points while those linked to the Nasdaq suggest a 439.26 point slump for the tech-focused index.

Active trading in the main SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) - Get Report, however, continues, with the market's biggest passive investment vehicle slumping 8.9% to change hands at $245.30 each. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - Get Report, meanwhile, was last seen 9.1% lower at $211.00 each.

The Stoxx 600 Europe index plunged 7.75% in early Frankfurt trading, lead to the downside by travel and leisure stocks as well as basic materials and energy sector assets, while the FTSE 100 fell 6.4%, after briefly trading under the 5,000 point mark, as the pound slumped to 1.2263 against the U.S. dollar.

In early Asia trade, the safe-haven yen rose 1.6% against the U.S. dollar to 106.05 while the U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six global currencies, was marked 1.3% lower at 97.66.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes, meanwhile, rallied by 32 basis points to 0.6401% before easing to 0.794% while 2-year notes were pegged 17 basis points lower at 0.338%.

Brent crude futures contracts for May delivery, the global benchmark, were last seen $2.25 lower from their Friday close in New York and trading at $31.60 per barrel, while WTI contracts for April delivery were marked $1.50 cents lower at $30.23 per barrel.

Overnight in Asia, the region's broadest measure of shares, the MSCI ex-Japan benchmark, slumped 5% to the lowest levels since early 2017 while the Nikkei 225 fell 2.5% to end the session at 17,002.04 points.