Dow Futures Hold Gains Amid Concerns For 'Second Wave' of Coronavirus Infections; Gold Tests Multi-Year Highs

Wall Street looks set to kick-off the week in a cautious mood Monday as the WHO says global coronavirus cases rose at the fastest pace on record Sunday, taking the worldwide total past 8.7 million.

The Monday Market Minute

Global stocks edge lower as coronavirus case increases add to 'second wave' concerns for equity investors.

WHO says record 183,020 case recorded Sunday, taking worldwide infections past 8.7 million, amid spikes in north and south America.

Apple closes 11 U.S. stores are southern states continue to show increasing infection rates.

Oil prices slide after OPEC+ meeting fails to advance talks to extend production cuts and investors trim bets on near-term demand.

U.S. equity futures suggest a modestly higher open for Wall Street ahead existing home sales data for May at 10:00 am Eastern time.

U.S. equity futures edged higher Monday, while stocks slipped lower in major markets around the world, as investors absorbed data showing a worrying rise in coronavirus infection rates that could signal a so-called second wave of the damaging disease.

The World Health Organisation said Monday that global infections rose by a record 183,020 yesterday, taking the total worldwide case load past 8.7 million, with most of the new increases pegged in north and south America.

U.S. infection rates, meanwhile, have been rising for most of the past ten days, with troubling increases in states that have re-opened businesses and public spaces. And with U.S. cases rising at the fastest rate since early May, some major American companies, including Apple Inc. AAPL, have temporarily closed their retail outlets in order to protect customers and staff from contracting the virus.

The rising rates of infection also come amid stark warnings for U.S. growth prospects from two regional Federal Reserve Presidents, Neel Kashkari and Eric Rosengren, the latter of whom noted that the "lack of containment (of the virus) could ultimately lead to a need for more prolonged shut-downs, which result in reduced consumption and investment, and higher unemployment."

Still, global central banks -- including the Fed -- continue to pump trillions into financial assets each and every day, while governments pledge trillions more in support for their beaten-down economies, setting a floor for markets from Tokyo to Toronto that defy the weakness of their underlying output.

Wall Street may reflect a portion of that support today, at least heading into the opening bell, with contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average suggesting a modest 30 point bump to the upside and those linked to the S&P 500 suggesting a 3 point advance for the broader benchmark.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six global currencies and usually provides a contrarian indicator for the day's stock market movements, was marked 0.21% lower in early European trading at 97.417 while benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were seen little changed from their Friday close at 0.695%.

Gold prices rose amid the early European trading session, taking bullion to a one-month peak of $1,751.63 per ounce, a move that also tested the highest levels since 2012.

European stocks were modestly weaker for most of the early morning session, with the region-wide Stoxx 600 slipping 0.29% and Britain's FTSE 100 falling 0.4% in early hours trading in London.

Global oil prices were also on the back foot, with traders citing both a pessimistic outlook for global energy demand as coronavirus infection rates increase, as well as the lack of progress from last week's virtual meeting of OPEC+ leaders on extending their recently-agree production cuts.

WTI contracts for August delivery, the new U.S. benchmark, traded 3 cents lower from their Friday close in New York and changing hands at $39.87 per barrel in early European trading while Brent contracts for August, the global benchmark, were seen 9 cents lower at $42.28 per barrel.

Overnight in Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 followed Wall Street's Friday sell-off to end the session 0.18% lower at 22,437.27 points while the region-wide MSCI ex-Japan benchmark slipped 0.02% lower heading into the final hours of trading lead by pullbacks in Hong Kong and South Korea.