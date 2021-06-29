Dow Futures Higher as Banks Boost Dividends, Delta Spike Concerns Linger

Stocks are trading mixed across the board Tuesday as investors shuffle assets into the final trading days of a challenging half-year.

The Tuesday Market Minute

Global stocks mixed heading into the final trading days of the quarter and the half year, with Delta variant infections taming sentiment but not yet snuffing out recovery hopes.

Tech stocks pause after yesterday's rally, which lifted the Nasdaq to a fresh record high, while bank stocks look set to boost the Dow in early Tuesday trading.

Oil prices wane as investors question demand strength as Delta infections rise in Europe and Asia, with traders eyeing OPEC's monthly meeting on Thursday.

CDC data shows 153.8 million Americans have now been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, with around 324.4 million doses administered as of Monday.

U.S. equity futures suggest a firmer open on Wall Street ahead of house price data at 9am Eastern time and consumer confidence data at 10am Eastern time.

Wall Street futures traded mixed Tuesday, with bank stocks boosting the Dow and tech drawing a pause from yesterday's record high, as investors shuffle assets into the final two trading days of the quarter amid renewed concerns over rising coronavirus infections and speedy inflation readings.

The highly-infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus, which has paced the spike in new cases found in both Europe and Asia, has some investors worried over a delay in the global recovery story, although a June reading of economic sentiment in Europe hit a 21-year high only this morning.

Still, new travel restrictions are holding down airline and leisure stocks in Europe, and last night's record-high close for the S&P 500 wasn't matched by a upside rally in Asia, where lockdowns are being extended and case counts are rising at a worryingly rapid pace.

Here in the U.S. dividend hikes from five of the country's six biggest banks following Federal Reserve-mandated stress tests has financial stocks on the move, with Goldman Sachs (GS) - Get Report rising 1.22% in pre-market trading and Morgan Stanley (MS) - Get Report leaping 3.1%.

With JPMorgan (JPM) - Get Report rising 0.2%, and Goldman on the march, futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average are set for a modest 50 point opening bell gain Tuesday, while the S&P 500 looks set to drift one or two points from last night's record close of 4,290.61 points.

Facebook (FB) - Get Report, which closed with a market cap north of $1 trillion last night, is looking to extend its rally this morning with a 0.2% pre-market boost following yesterday's dismissal of an FTC antitrust lawsuit, but the tech-focused Nasdaq is still looking at a 15 point pullback from last night's record close.

Carnival Corp. (CCL) - Get Report was also on the back foot, falling 1.5% to $25.75 each after unveiling a $500 share sale plan yesterday that sent the stock down 7% in active trading on the NYSE.

In other markets, oil prices slipped lower ahead of this week's OPEC+ meeting in Vienna, where the cartel is expected to speed up the pace of its collective output, and concerns for Asia energy demand as Delta variant cases rise swiftly around the region.

WTI futures for August delivery were marked 57 cents lower from Monday's close in New York at $72.35 per barrel while Brent contracts for the same month fell 36 cents to $74.33 per barrel.

In Europe, firmer bank and tech stocks gave the Stoxx 600 an early boost, which was consolidated by the stronger-than-expected reading of regional economic sentiment, while Germany's DAX index rose 0.8% and Britain's FTSE 100 added 0.2%.

Overnight in Asia, the Nikkei 225 closed lower for the second consecutive session in Tokyo while the region-wide MSCI ex-Japan index was marked 0.54% lower heading into the final hours of trading.