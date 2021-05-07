Dow Futures Higher Ahead of April Jobs Report With Inflation in Focus

A million new jobs, soaring commodity prices and record high stocks has markets focused on inflation risks, not growth prospects, heading into today's April employment report.

Global stocks trade higher, as stronger-than-expected export data and solid corporate earnings lift European markets to a fresh record high ahead of today's April employment report.

Forecasts for jobs gains range between 650,000 and 2 million, but investors will be eyeing the reading's impact on inflation and its subsequent influence on Fed rate policy

Five year breakeven inflation rates hit 2.695%, the highest since 2011, but FedFunds futures remain muted ahead of the April jobs reading.

Benchmark 10-year note yields ease to 1.577% in overnight trading, while the dollar index extends its two-day decline by 0.2% to 90.774.

CDC data shows 108.9 million Americans have now been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, with around 251.9 million doses administered as of Wednesday.

U.S. equity futures suggest modestly firmer open on Wall Street ahead of today's April employment report at 8:30 am Eastern time.

Wall Street futures edged higher Friday, while Treasuries yields steadied and the dollar lagged its global peers, as investors prepped for a key reading of the U.S. jobs market that could test the Federal Reserve's stance on inflation and interest rates.

U.S. employers may have added as many as a million new jobs last month, economists' forecasts suggest, with estimates ranging from 650,000 to more than 2 million. Accelerated vaccine rollouts -- which have now inoculated nearly 110 million Americans -- state re-openings and renewed travel and leisure hiring is likely to have fueled the gains, alongside the impact of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion American Rescue Act bill.

Jobs growth is one thing, however, but faster inflation is another, and it's the latter that has Wall Street on edge amid soaring global commodity prices, near $70 oil and an underlying economy running at its fastest pace in four decades.

So, with the labor market sill 7.5 million jobs shy of its pre-pandemic levels, even if today's print passes the 978,000 consensus, the larger focus will be on the inflationary aspect of the gains, either in market rates or hourly wages, and its likely impact on Fed policy.

The so-called 5-year breakeven inflation rate, a closely-watched Wall Street metric, is up 14 basis points this week to a 2011 high of 2.695% and copper prices hit a record high of $10,289.00 per ton on the London Metals Exchange Friday, even as benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields hold below 1.6%.

The CME Group's FedWatch tool, meanwhile, suggests little more than a 10% chance of a rate hike this year, down from 15.4% just a week ago.

That suggests the potential for sharp market reaction following the 8:30 am Eastern time release, and the reason why stocks are largely muted in pre-market trading following last night's record high close for the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Future contracts tied to the Dow are priced for a modest 30 point gain, while those linked to the S&P 500 are indicating a 5.5 point advance. Nasdaq Composite futures, meanwhile, are suggesting a 20 point bump.

Peloton (PTON) - Get Report shares were a notable pre-market mover, rising 6.6% to $89.30 each after the fitness equipment maker said the recall of its Peloton+ treadmill would cost around $165 million, a lower figure than Wall Street had forecast.

Beyond Meat (BYND) - Get Report shares, however, were moving in the opposite direction, falling 6.7% after the plant-based food group unveiled a wider-than-expected first quarter loss of 42 cents per share.

In Europe, stocks hit a fresh record high after a stronger-than-expected reading for German exports, which rose 1.2% from last year and stretched their monthly winning streak to 11, as well as forecast-beating first quarter earnings from Nike rival Adidas.

The Stoxx 600 was marked 0.47% higher on the session at 443.11 in early Frankfurt trading, while London's FTSE 100 added 0.53% following a key by-election win for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's ruling Conservative Party in the northeast city of Hartlepool.

In Asia, regional stocks got a boost from another month of impressive China exports, which surged 32.3% from last year to $263.92 billion, helping the region-wide MSCI ex-Japan benchmark rise 0.59% heading into the close of trading.

Japan's Nikkei 225, meanwhile, wound out the week with a modest 0.09% gain to peg the index at 29,357.82 points.