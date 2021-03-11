Dow Futures Gain, Tech Stocks Surge On Fading Inflation Concerns

With growth improving, vaccinations accelerating, $1,400 checks in the mail and inflation under control, Wall Street looks ready for another run higher for U.S. stocks.

The Thursday Market Minute

Global stocks move higher as inflation concerns fade and growth prospects improve following the formal passing of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury bond yields fall to 1.494% following last night's solid auction and tame February inflation data, giving bulls a boost as stocks scale record highs.

ECB policy makers meet in Frankfurt today, with analysts expecting little changes to monthly bond purchases or record low interest rates.

CDC data shows 95.7 million coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered as of yesterday, with nearly 33 million now fully inoculated.

U.S. equity futures suggest a firmer open on Wall Street ahead of weekly jobless claims data at 8:30 am Eastern time.

Wall Street futures bounced higher Thursday, with tech stocks leading the charge following an overnight retreat in Treasury bond yields, as tame inflation data and the final approval of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill left the bulls in charge for third consecutive session.

Yesterday's 10-year bond auction, which drew solid foreign demand at a yield of around 1.523%, pushed market interest rates lower in the ensuing hours, allowing the Dow Jones Industrial Average to close above 32,000 for the first time in history.

Investors were also soothed by a softer-than-expected reading for February CPI, which showed core consumer prices rising just 0.1% from the previous month, assuaging fears that the Biden stimulus, surging commodity prices and accelerating vaccine rollouts would kindle faster inflation.

Now, with fiscal support likely to arrive in American bank accounts as early as next week, and central banks -- including the ECB later today -- maintaining their pledge to keep borrowing costs low and liquidity ample, the mechanics for another bull run in stocks appear to be firmly in place.

Furthermore, benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields slipped below the 1.5% mark in overnight trading following last night's auction, providing yet another boost for global stocks heading into the post-pandemic recovery.

Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average suggest a 105 point opening bell gain on top of last night's record close of 32,297.02 points, while those linked to the S&P 500 are priced for a 28 point advance.

Interest-rate sensitive tech stocks, meanwhile, are set to soar, with futures contracts tied to the Nasdaq Composite index indicating a 230 point jump at the start of trading, lead by solid pre-market gains for Apple (AAPL) - Get Report and Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report.

The pullback in Treasury yields hit the dollar hard in overnight trading, with the greenback falling 0.3% to a one-week low of 91.559 against a basket of its global peers.

That helped oil prices make another charge towards the $70 per barrel mark, even though yesterday's data from the Energy Department showed a larger-than-expected 13.1 million increase in domestic crude stocks as refiners came back online follow the February Texas winter storms.

WTI futures contracts for April delivery rose 95 cents to $65.40 per barrel while Brent contracts for May jumped 88 cents to $68.80 per barrel.

European stocks were mixed in overnight trading ahead of today's ECB policy decision at 7:45 am Eastern time and President Christine Lagarde's press conference at 8:30 am. Analysts expect the Bank to maintain its pace of monthly bond purchases, as well as it suite of record low interest rates, while also hinting at further support in the months ahead if the region's recovery remains sluggish.

The Stoxx 600 was marked 0.18% higher in early Frankfurt trading, while Britain's FTSE 100 slipped 0.1% as the pound climbed to 1.3956 against the weakened U.S. dollar.

Overnight in Asia, last night's record run on Wall Street flowed over into regional stocks, with the MSCI ex-Japan index rising 1.8%. A firmer yen, however, capped gains for the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo, which closed 0.6% higher at 29, 211.64 points.