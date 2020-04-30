Dow Futures Gain On Tech Profits, Coronavirus Treatment Hopes; Weekly Jobless Claims, Apple Earnings in Focus

The S&P 500 is on pace for its best April gain since 1974 as big tech earnings, as well as ongoing support from the Fed, continue to boost domestic stocks.

The Thursday Market Minute

Global stocks mixed, with Wall Street leading Asia higher and grim GDP data holding down European stocks heading into today's ECB policy meeting.

U.S. stocks on pace for their best month in decades amid stronger-than-expected big tech earnings and ongoing pledges of financial support from the Federal Reserve.

Facebook and Microsoft top Street revenue forecasts, with Apple and Amazon slated to report after the close of trading today.

Weekly jobless claims likely to show that another 4 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, taking the six week total past 30 million.

Wall Street futures suggest a firmer open ahead of earnings from Comcast, McDonald's, Twitter, Kraft Heinz and Gilead as well as jobless claims at 8:30 am Eastern time.

U.S. equity futures extended gains Thursday as investors continued to ride a series of stronger-than-expected earnings from the tech sector and drew confidence from Gilead Science's potential coronavirus treatment breakthrough.

Global stocks were also on the rise Thursday, although European shares were held down by a gloomy first quarter earnings report from Royal Dutch Shell RDA.A and the oil major's first dividend suspension since the Second World War. Official data from Eurostat also indicated that the Eurozone economy shrank by a larger-than-expected 3.8% over the first quarter, while France's economy suffered its largest contraction since records began in 1949.

Still, with Federal Reserve Chairman Jeromoe Powell pledging yesterday that the central bank will "continue to use our tools to ensure that the recovery, when it comes, will be as robust as possible", and health officials praising the results of two concurrent tests's for Gilead's (GILD) - Get Report nascent coronavirus treatment, remdesivir, U.S. stocks remain on pace for one of the strongest April rallies in decades.

FAANG earnings, too, have provided solid support over the past week, and continued to do so again in the overnight trading session after Facebook (FB) - Get Report posted stronger-than-forecast quarterly revenues and said it was seeing "signs of stability" in global online advertizing markets. Shares in the group were marked 9.5% higher in pre-market trading at $212.70 each.

Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report shares were on the rise, too, gaining 3.5% pre-market after the world's most valuable tech company beat Wall Street forecasts for its top and bottom line as gaming and work-from-home business software during the coronavirus lockdown propelled a 15% rise in group revenues to $35.02 billion.

Wall Street futures, while firmer, are still trading with caution ahead of today's weekly jobless claims data at 8:30 am Eastern time and two heavyweight tech earnings -- Apple (AAPL) - Get Report and Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report -- after the closing bell.

Contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average suggest a 75 point gain to start the session, a move that would help the benchmark extend its 12.4% month-to-date gain, while those linked to the S&P 500 are indicating a 12 point bump to the upside.

Jobless claims at 8:30 are likely to show that another 4 million Americans file for unemployment benefits, taking the six-week total past 30 million, following data yesterday that indicated the U.S. economy contracted the most since the global financial crisis over the first quarter.

Global oil prices were also on the march, rising for a second consecutive session after the U.S. Energy Department published a smaller-than-expected weekly build in domestic crude inventories and investors parsed reports of a modest uptick in demand as OPEC production cuts are set to begin next week.

Front-month WTI futures contracts -- the new benchmark for U.S. prices that would have owners taking delivery of crude in June -- were last seen $2.06 higher from their Wednesday close in New York and changing hands at $17.12 per barrel.

Brent futures for June delivery, which benchmark around 60% of global crude purchases, were marked $186 higher at $24.40 per barrel.

European stocks, which are on pace for their best monthly gain since 2009, were modestly lower following the GDP data reading and ahead of today's European Central Bank policy meeting, which will be held virtually from its headquarters in Frankfurt.

The Stoxx 600 was marked 0.15% lower in mid-morning trade, with Germany's DAX index little-changed and Britain's FTSE 100 slipping 0.22%.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six global currencies, was marked 0.05% lower at $99.501 while benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields were holding at 0.609%.

Overnight in Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 returned from Wednesday's holiday to book a solid 2.14% gain that lifted the benchmark to its highest level -- 20,193.69 points - in eight weeks, while the region-wide MSCI ex-Japan index was seen 1.6% higher heading into the close of trading.