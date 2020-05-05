Dow Futures Gain on Lockdown Easing Hopes; Treasury Bond Yields Jump on $3 Trillion Coronavirus Borrowing Surge

The U.S. Treasury will borrow $3 trillion between April and June, along with another $633 billion in Q3, as the cost of funding coronavirus rescue programs continue to mount.

The Tuesday Market Minute

Global stocks book solid gains as major economies around the world plot re-starts following weeks of coronavirus-triggered lockdowns.

U.S. government bond yields jump to a two-week high as Treasury plans $3 trillion in extra borrowing to fund coronavirus stimulus, tax receipt collapse.

German court puts brakes on ECB's QE program, says Bundesbank must stop buying bonds until central bank can prove they're necessary.

Global oil prices extend gains as investors hope economic re-starts will boost energy demand.

Wall Street futures suggest a weaker open ahead of March trade data at 8:30 am Eastern time and after-the-bell earnings from Disney, Electronic Arts and Activision Blizzard after the close of trading.

Wall Street futures edged higher Tuesday, while stocks around the world booked solid gains, as major economies continue to lay out plays for the tentative re-opening of business and social activity following weeks of coronavirus-triggered lockdowns that have suffocated global growth.

Italy, one of the worst-hit nations from the global pandemic, has allowed some smaller businesses to re-open, and construction projects to re-start, following nearly two months of government-ordered isolation.

Similar, yet tentative, moves have been announced in India, Thailand, France, Germany and the United Kingdom, while in the U.S., some 22 states are set to either lift of relax "stay-at-home" orders over the next ten days.

U.S. government bond yields were also on the rise, with benchmark 10-year Treasury notes trading at a two-week high of 0.671% after the Treasury said it would borrow an additional $3 trillion over the April to June period in order to fund the myriad coronavirus stimulus programs agreement by Congress and cover a collapse in tax recepts from COVID-19 lockdowns.

The prospect of those lockdowns easing, however, both at home and around the world, is set to give U.S. equity futures a jolt of optimism Tuesday as investors wade in to another hectic week of corporate earnings and prepare for what is likely to be a catastrophic reading of monthly job losses Friday from the Labor Department's payroll report.

Still, futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average are indicating a 250 point opening bell gain while those linked to the S&P 500, which is still down 12% for the year, are priced for a 27.5 point advance to start the trading session.

Around 160 S&P 500 companies will report quarterly profits before the end of the week, including Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Report, Bristol-Myers (BMY) - Get Report, T-Mobile U.S. (TMUS) - Get Report, CVS Health (CVS) - Get Report and General Motors (GM) - Get Report.

Data from Refinitiv suggests first quarter earnings will collectively decline by 12.7% from last year and a further 37.8% over the three months ending in June.

European stocks held onto solid early gains Tuesday as investors cheered stronger-than-expected earnings from France's Total SA (TOT) - Get Report, as well as its decision to hold onto a quarter dividend, and complicated ruling from Germany's top court that could place limited on the European Central Bank's €3 trillion quantitative easing program.

The Stoxx 600 was marked 1.4% higher following the Constitutional Court decision in Karlsruhe, while Britain's FTSE 100 gained 1.25%.

Global oil prices were back on the march Tuesday, with investors using the bullish equity market tone to snap-up cheap crude ahead of today's American Petroleum Institute reading of domestic crude stocks, and tomorrow's official assessment from the Energy Department.

Front-month WTI futures contracts for June delivery, the new benchmark for U.S. prices, were last seen $2.17 higher from their Monday close in New York and changing hands at $22.56 per barrel.

Brent futures for July delivery, which benchmark around 60% of global crude purchases, were marked $2.09 higher at $29.32 per barrel.

Overnight in Asia, markets remained closed in Japan for the country's annual spring holiday festival, although the yen eased to 1.0870 against a modestly firmer U.S. dollar, while the region-wide MSCI ex-Japan index gained 0.81% on the strength of gains in China and Hong Kong.