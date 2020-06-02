Dow Futures Gain On Economic Recovery Hopes As Markets Look Past George Floyd Protest, U.S.-China Tensions

US stocks continue to grind higher, with the S&P 500 now just 11% from its February 19 peak, as recovery hopes, government spending and Federal Reserve purchases provide ongoing support for Wall Street.

The Tuesday Market Minute

Global stocks extend gains as recovery hopes offset concerns for rising U.S.-China tensions and violent protests following the death of George Floyd.

President Donald Trump threatens to send federal troops to states that 'refuse to take action' against rioters during an address in the Rose Garden late Monday.

Reports that China has ordered state-run agricultural firms to freeze US pork and soybean purchases fails to tame Asia rally, while stocks in Europe hit the highest in nearly three months.

Global oil prices rise heading into an expected OPEC+ meeting on Thursday, with private data indicating a decline in Cushing, Oklahoma crude stocks.

U.S. equity futures suggest a firmer open ahead of another light day of economic data releases highlighted by Redbook retail sales figures at 8:55 Eastern time.

U.S. equity futures extended gains Tuesday, following on from solid sessions in Europe and Asia, as hopes of a near-term recovery from the coronavirus downturn outweighed concerns over the impact of violent domestic protests over the death of George Floyd.

With National Guard troops called into at least 15 states around the country, and protests effectively shutting down cities from Washington DC to Los Angeles, President Donald Trump addressed the nation from the Rose Garden yesterday and called on mayors and governors in affected states to "establish an overwhelming law enforcement presence until the violence has been quelled.

"If a city or state refuses to take the actions that are necessary to defend the life and property of their residents, then I will deploy the United States military and quickly solve the problem for them," he added.

The unprecedented threat failed to thwart bullish investor sentiment, however, as stocks in Asia posted solid gains despite reports that China has ordered state-run agricultural companies to freeze new purchases of U.S. pork and soybeans, casting doubt on the future of the Phase 1 trade agreement.

European stocks were also on the move, rising to the highest levels in nearly three months as investors reacted to the impact of the European Commission's plan to pump more than €750 billion into the ailing economy as well as the German government's approval of a €9 billion rescue package for Lufthansa Airlines, the region's biggest carrier.

U.S. stocks, meanwhile, look set to add to yesterday's gains in the absence of any major economic or earnings data, with contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average suggesting a 133 point advance and those linked to the S&P 500, which is down only 5.5% for the year, indicating a 13 point boost to the upside.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six global currencies, was marked 0.23% lower in early European trading at 97.953, in large part due to the ongoing strength of the euro, the basket's second-largest weight, which trade at a seven week high of 1.1161.

The Stoxx 600 Europe, the regional benchmark, traded 1.4% by mid-morning in Frankfurt to hit the highest levels since early March, lead by a 3.22% advance for the DAX performance index, while Britain's FTSE 100 rose 0.75% as the country moves closer towards completing its months-long lockdown easing.

Global oil prices were also on the rise ahead of an expected meeting of OPEC producers, as well as non-member allies such as Russia, that is expected to include discussions on deeper or extended production cuts.

WTI contracts for July delivery were marked 62 cents higher from their Monday close in New York and changing hands at $36.06 per barrel while Brent contracts for August, the new global benchmark, were seen 80 cents higher at $39.12 per barrel.

Overnight in Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 rode the wave of last night's rally on Wall Street to close 1.19% higher at 22,325.81 points while China stocks lead the region-wide MSCI ex-Japan benchmark to a 0.8% gain heading into the final hours of trading.