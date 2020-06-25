Dow Futures Edge Higher, Global Stocks Mixed Amid New Coronavirus Surge Concerns

U.S. infections are rising at the fastest rate since late April, while hospitalizations are on the increase as state governors move to slow or reverse recent re-opening guidelines.

The Thursday Market Minute

Global stocks mixed as investors navigate data showing new coronavirus outbreaks in major economies around the world and a grim assessment of global growth prospects from the IMF.

IMF sees global GDP contracting nearly 5% this year, lead by a 10.2% decline in the EU and an 8% slump in the United States.

US infection rate approaches late April peak, with several states re-impose quarantine restrictions on travelers so-called 'hot spots'.

Oil prices extend slump after Energy Department data shows a record 540 million in domestic crude stocks after last week's 1.4 million barrel increase.

U.S. equity futures suggest a flat open for Wall Street ahead of a heavy slate of economic data at 8:30 am Eastern time, including weekly jobless claims, durable goods orders, consumer prices and first quarter GDP revisions.

U.S. stocks futures edged higher Thursday, while global stocks traded firmly in the red and the dollar bounced higher, as investors pulled away from risk markets amid an increasing wave of coronavirus infections and a grim assessment of world economic prospects in the months ahead.

U.S. infections have risen by more than 34,500 for two consecutive days, with notable increases in Texas and Florida, putting the country on pace to match the rate of infection recorded in the final weeks of April, when the pandemic was at its peak.

Governors in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, meanwhile, have ordered visitors from 'hot spot' states to self-quarantine for two weeks upon arrival, and officials at Walt Disney's California theme parks have delayed re-opening plans amid the state's recent spike in hospitalizations and infections.

The coronavirus resurgence also comes amid new concerns for the depth and breadth of the economic shutdowns needed to slow its spread, with the International Monetary Fund forecasting a staggering global GDP contraction on nearly 5% this year, lead by a 10.2% decline in Europe and an 8% pullback in the United States - an economy pegged at more than $21 trillion.

Investors are also grappling with fresh trade concerns after the U.S. identified $3.1 billion in European goods it could potentially hit with retaliatory tariffs as part of a long-running dispute over state subsidies for Boeing's BA rival Airbus, while questions over the fate of the Phase 1 trade deal with China continue to linger.

Wall Street looks to have weathered the worst of the near-term impact during Wednesday's session, however, and while investors look unwilling to extend risk into Thursday -- ahead of weekly jobless claims data at 8:30 am Eastern time and rolling coronavirus updates from various states throughout the day -- sentiment appears to have stabilized in overnight trading.

Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average suggest a 37 point gain after yesterday's 710 point slump. while those linked to the S&P 500 are priced for a modest 5 point bump at the start of trading.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note yields, while move inversely to prices, fell to 0.664% in overnight trading, while the U.S. dollar index gained 0.1% against a basket of its global peers to trade at 97.23.

European stocks, however, managed to eek out modest gains in the opening hours of trading, helped in part by a weaker euro, with the Stoxx 600 rising 0.3% on the strength of a 0.8% gain for the DAX index in Germany. Britain's FTSE 100, meanwhile, was marked 0.1% lower in London.

Oil prices extended declines, as well, following data from the U.S. Energy Department which showed a surprise 1.4 million barrel increase in domestic crude stocks, a gain that lifted the overall total to a record high 540.72 million barrels as demand continues to wane and overseas shipments grind to a halt.

WTI contracts for August delivery, the new U.S. benchmark, traded 25 cents lower from their Wednesday close in New York to change hands at $37.76 per barrel in early European dealing while Brent contracts for August, the global benchmark, were seen 22 cents lower at $40.09 per barrel.

Asia stocks were also on the back foot through most of the session, with the region-wide MSCI ex-Japan benchmark notching its largest decline in more than a week, falling 0.812% heading into the final hours of trading. Japan's Nikkei 225, meanwhile, ended the session 1.22% lower at 22,259.79 points.