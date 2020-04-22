Dow Futures Gain as US Crude Prices Steady, Major Economies Look to Re-Open After Coronavirus Pandemic;  Tech Profits Surprise

With major economies looking to slowly re-open following last month's coronavirus outbreak, and U.S. lawmakers approving a fresh $500 billion in small business aid, Wall Street is set for a modest Wednesday rebound.

The Wednesday Market Minute

Global stocks book solid gains at major economies look to cautious re-open and coronavirus infection rates finally begin to plateau.

Brent crude falls to the lowest since 1999 as oil price collapse hits global benchmark; WTI futures steady ahead of EIA inventory data at 10:30 am Eastern time.

President Donald Trump plans a 60-day freeze on Green Card applications citing record U.S. jobless claims.

Senate backs $484 billion in support for small business and hospitals damaged by the coronavirus pandemic; House set to vote later this week.

Wall Street futures suggest a weaker open ahead of first quarter earnings from Coca-Cola, Lockheed Martin and Travelers before the bell and Netflix after the close of trading.

U.S. equity futures jumped higher Wednesday, although an extended collapse in global crude prices kept investors on edge, as stronger-than-expected first quarter earnings and signals of a rollback in stay-at-home restrictions in some of the world's biggest economy lifted sentiment

European leaders, including Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, are looking to follow the lead of several U.S. governors in gradually easing lockdown restrictions as coronavirus infection rates plateau and hospital deaths finally begin to slow more than a month after the outbreak, which has killed more than 177,000 people around the world.

The slow re-opening of the global economy, which faces its steepest recession on record this quarter and next, is a welcome development for investors who have battled plunging oil prices for the past week as they calculate the impact of a 30% decline in demand against record production, and swelling storage facilities, from markets around the world.

Oil prices extended their historic slump Wednesday, pulling Brent crude futures contracts to the lowest levels in more than two decades, but the markdowns weren't powerful enough to ignite a spike in the U.S. dollar, and with stronger-than-expected earnings from Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report, Snap (SNAP) - Get Report and Texas Instruments (TXN) - Get Report last night, Wall Street looks set for a reasonably solid start to the trading session.

Equity market sentiment was further boosted by the Senate passage of a small business coronavirus rescue bill that will provide around $500 billion in fresh relief once it passes the House later this week.

Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average suggest a 290 point opening bell gain for the 30-stock average, which is down just under 20% for the year, and a 34 point advance for the S&P 500, which has gained nearly 6% so far this month.

Another busy slate of earnings is on tap again Wednesday, with quarter reports from AT&T (T) - Get Report, Delta Air Lines (DAL) - Get Report, T-Mobile US (TMUS) - Get Report and Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report.

In the oil markets, front-month WTI futures contracts -- the new benchmark for U.S. prices that would have owners taking delivery of crude in June -- were last seen 11 cents higher at $11.68. Brent futures for June delivery, which benchmark around 60% of global crude purchases, were marked 30 cents lower at $19.03 per barrel after briefly trading as low as $15.98 per barrel, the weakest since 1999.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six global currencies, was 0.21% lower at 100.040 while benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields eased to 0.591%.

European stocks were firmer at the start of trading Wednesday, as well, with the Stoxx 600 rising 1.3% and Britain's FTSE 100 gaining 1.01% in London as

Overnight in Asia, Brent crude's extended plunge kept the safe-haven yen well bid for most of the session, and that clipped any gains for the export-focused Nikkei 225, which closed 0.75% lower at 19,137.95 points.

The broader MSCI ex-Japan benchmark, however, was marked 0.75% higher heading into the close of trading thanks in part to modest gains in China and a solid 1% advance for the South Korean KOSPI.