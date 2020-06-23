Dow Futures Rebound As Trump Rides to Navarro's Rescue, Tweeting China Trade Deal 'Fully Intact'

President Donald Trump insisted Tuesday that the Phase 1 trade deal with China remains 'fully intact" after one of his top advisors suggested it was 'over" following the coronavirus outbreak.

The Tuesday Market Minute

Global stocks hold gains, U.S. equity futures rebound, after White House clarifies comments from top trade advisor on Phase 1 China deal.

Peter Navarro tells Fox News the trade deal is 'over', but later walked back his assessment as President Trump insisted the deal remains in place.

Beijing records another increase in COVID-19 infections, while U.S. deaths pass 120,000 amid a worrying spike in new cases centered around southern states.

U.S. equity futures suggest a firmer open for Wall Street ahead of Redbook retail sales data at 08:55 am Eastern time and June PMI details at 09:45 am Eastern time.

Wall Street futures rebounded firmly Tuesday after an overnight sell-off triggered by comments from a top adviser to President Donald Trump that suggested the end of the U.S. China trade deal.

Peter Navarro, a noted China hawk and one of the principal architects of the President's trade strategy, told Fox News that the Phase 1 deal was "over" given the lack of trust between the two sides following the corornavirus outbreak, which originated in the Chinese industrial city of Wuhan.

Equity futures slumped, while global stocks tumbled and the dollar raced higher, in the wake of his comments, which were quickly retracted by both Navarro and the President, who later used his verified Twitter account to declare that the Phase 1 agreement -- a key achievement of his administration -- was still intact.

The overnight volatility was also stoked by modestly rising coronavirus infections in Beijing, which continue to increase following a new outbreak last week, and a grim milestone for COVID-19 deaths in the United States, which topped 120,00 amid a worrying spike in new infections following the re-opening of businesses and factories in various states around the country.

U.S. equity futures are looking solid heading into the Tuesday session, however, even as investors worry about rich market valuations, which have taken the forward 12-month P/E ratio of global stocks to the highest levels since 2002.

Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average suggest a 215 point opening bell gain for the 30-stock average, while those linked to the S&p 500 are guiding to a 21 point advance for the broader benchmark. Contacts tied to the Nasdaq suggest a 62 point opening bell gain.

The U.S. dollar index was marked 0.17% lower against a basket of its global peers at 96.902 while benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields eased to 0.715% as investors grew more comfortable with risk markets as the overnight session progressed.

That change, triggered by clarification of Navarro's comments and a quick reaction by the White House, was evident in European stocks, which turned green in both Frankfurt and London. The Stoxx 600 benchmark was last seen 1.4% higher, paced by a 2.3% gain for the trade-sensitive DAX performance index in Germany, while Britain's FTSE 100 was marked 1% higher in early London dealing.

Global oil prices were mixed in both the overnight and early European session, with investors still placing uncertain bets on future crude demand against the prospect of deeper production cuts from OPEC+ members later in the summer.

WTI contracts for August delivery, the new U.S. benchmark, traded 321 cents higher from their Monday close in New York to change hands at $40.92 per barrel in early European dealing while Brent contracts for August, the global benchmark, were seen 20 cents lower at $43.28 per barrel.

Overnight in Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 followed Wall Street to end the session 0.5% higher at 22,549.05 points while the region-wide MSCI ex-Japan benchmark gained 0.93% lower heading into the final hours of trading lead by snapbacks in Hong Kong and Shenzen.