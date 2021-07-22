Dow Futures Edge Higher as Earnings Impress but Inflation Concerns Return

Inflation concerns have quietly returned to the forefront Thursday amid a cautious outlook from Unilever, rising Treasury bond yields and a likely dovish ECB policy meeting.

The Thursday Market Minute

Global stocks higher as growth concerns fade amid a robust U.S. and European corporate earnings season, but inflation worries are starting to creep back into market moves.

The ECB meets later today following a change in inflation targeting that could allow the central bank to concede to faster price increases in the months ahead.

Unilever says rising costs will trim profit margins at the food and brands giant, a warning for U.S. packaged food groups as input costs jump.

Benchmark 10-year note yields rise to 1.29% ahead of a 10-year TIPS auction, while the dollar index holds near three-month highs against its currency peers.

Oil prices grind higher, with WTI crude topping $71 per barrel, as trader price in tighter supplies over the second half of the year.

U.S. equity futures suggest a firmer open on Wall Street ahead of second quarter earnings from AT&T, Freeport McMoRan and Biogen as well a weekly jobless claims at 8:30 am Eastern time.

U.S. equity futures edged higher Thursday as markets continue to put Monday's sell-off in the rearview mirror amid a stronger-than-expected earnings seasons that has, for the moment at least, clarified concerns over slower prospects in the world's biggest economies.

Inflation worries, however, are starting to creep back into investor thoughts ahead of today's European Central Bank policy meeting in Frankfurt that is expected to concede to faster increases over the coming months and a second quarter earnings update from Unilever (UL) - Get Report that warned of narrower profit margins due to higher commodity and input prices for the food brands giant.

Benchmark 10-year note yields, which traded as low as 1.15% during Monday's sell-off, have moved higher for most of the week and changed hands at 1.287% in overnight dealing ahead of an auction of inflation-protected securities later this morning.

U.S. stocks look set for a solid, although certainly not spectacular, open, with futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average indicating a 93 point gain and those linked to the S&P 500 priced for an 8 point move to the upside ahead of second quarter updates from AT&T (T) - Get Report, Biogen (BIIB) - Get Report, Danaher (DHR) - Get Report and Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) - Get Report.

Nasdaq Composite futures, meanwhile, are indicating a gain of around 25 points at the start of trading.

Texas Instruments (TXN) - Get Report shares were active in pre-market, falling 4.55% to $56.04 each, after a weaker-than-expected current quarter revenue forecast clouded solid second quarter profits that included a 41% year-on-year increase in sales.

So far, around 90% of the &P 500 companies reporting this season have beaten Street forecasts, with analysts expecting collective earnings to rise 72% from last year to a share-weighted $393 billion in total profits.

Oil prices extended gains, pushing WTI crude well past $70 per barrel, as investors priced in a tighter supply/demand structure over the second half of the year even after data from the Energy Department showed the first increase in domestic crude supplies since early May.

WTI futures for September delivery were marked 70 cents higher at $71.00 per barrel while Brent contracts for the same month rose 67 cents to $72.90 per barrel.

European stocks were also higher, rising 0.7% to move within touching distance of the Stoxx 600's all-time high amid expectations of a dovish ECB policy statement and a series of solid bluechip corporate earnings.

In Asia, stocks had their best single-day gain in two months, lifting the MSCI ex-Japan benchmark 1.27% heading into the close of trading, as this week's snap-back rally on Wall Street fed into regional stocks and Japan's Nikkei 225 remained closed for a two-day holiday ahead of tomorrow's Olympic Games opening ceremonies.