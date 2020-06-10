Dow Futures Turn Lower Ahead of Fed Rate Meeting; OECD Warns of 'Long-Lasting' COVID-19 Hit to Global GDP

The Fed will publish its first economic projections, as well as interest rate forecasts, since the coronavirus outbreak later today, while the OECD warns of a 'severe and long-lasting' hit to global growth.

The Wednesday Market Minute

Global stocks bump higher, pushing past three-month highs, ahead of today's Federal Reserve policy meeting in Washington.

The Fed will publish its first economic forecasts since February, as well as 'dot plots' for interest rate projections in the wake of the worst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The OECD warns global GDP could shrink by 6% this year, a figure that could rise to -7% if there is a second wave of infections in the fall.

European stocks gain on a Reuters report that the ECB will set up a so-called 'bad bank' to house toxic loans made during the peak of the pandemic.

Oil prices slide after weak China factory gate inflation data and the API's estimate of a bigger-than-forecast 8.4 million barrel increase in domestic crude stocks.

U.S. equity futures suggest a firmer open for Wall Street ahead of the Fed statement at 2:00 PM Eastern time and May inflation data at 8:30 AM Eastern time.

U.S. equity futures edged lower Wednesday, while global stocks extended gains to hover near three-month highs, as investors looked to today's Federal Reserve policy meeting for fresh projections on growth and inflation as the worst of the pandemic continues to fade.

The Fed will wrap-up its two-day meeting in Washington with a 2:00 pm Eastern time statement that will include the central bank's first economic projections since February. The so-called 'dot plots', which show interest rate forecasts from the Fed's 17 Governors, will also be published later today as investors look to last week's bond market sell-off, alongside improving domestic economic data, for clues as to the next steps expected from Chairman Jerome Powell.

Forecasts from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), however, paint a more difficult picture for the global economy, with the Paris-based think-tank predicting a 6% contraction in world GDP this year, a figure it says could worsen to -7% if there is a second wave of coronavirus infections in the autumn.

"The lockdown measures brought in by most governments have succeeded in slowing the spread of the virus and in reducing the death toll but they have also frozen business activity in many sectors, widened inequality, disrupted education and undermined confidence in the future," the OECD said. "As restrictions begin to be eased, the path to economic recovery remains highly uncertain and vulnerable to a second wave of infections."

"With or without a second outbreak, the consequences will be severe and long-lasting," the OECD cautioned.

China also published a worrying reading of factory gate inflation in the world's second-largest economy, which showed producer prices falling 3.7% last month, the steepest decline in at least four years, that suggests extended weakness in global demand.

Still, with central banks -- including the Fed -- pumping at least $2.4 billion into financial assets each and every hours, risk markets have been able to cling to recent gains even if data from the underlying economy continues to suggest a long recovery from the worst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Wall Street futures look set for a modestly positive start to the Wednesday session, with contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average suggesting a 57 point opening bell slip, while those linked to the S&P 500 are priced for a 3.5 point dip for the broader benchmark ahead of May inflation data at 8:30 am Eastern time.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury bond yields held steady in overnight trading ahead of today's Fed meeting at 0.801%, although the dollar index fell 0.22% against a basket of global currencies to trade at 96.094.

Global oil prices took advantage of the dollar weakness to add to recent gains in early overnight trading, but reversed course after the OECD forecasts, the weak China factory gate inflation data and the American Petroleum Institute's estimated rise of 8.4 million barrels in domestic crude stocks last week.

WTI contracts for July delivery were marked 84 cents lower from their Tuesday close in New York and changing hands at $38.10 per barrel while Brent contracts for August, the global benchmark, were seen 73 cents lower at $40.45 per barrel.

European stocks gave back early gains Wednesday as investors reacted to a Reuters report that suggested the European Central Bank could set up a so-called 'bad bank' to house bad loans made by regional lenders linked to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Stoxx 600 benchmark was last seen 0.05% lower in Frankfurt, paced by gains for the banking sector, while Britain's FTSE 100 fell 0.2% in early London trading as the pound jumped to 1.2750 against a weakened U.S. dollar.

Overnight in Asia, regional shares rose for the tenth consecutive session, with modest gains in South Korea and Hong Kong offsetting weakness in mainland China shares, while Japan's Nikkei 225 edged 0.15% higher on the session to close at 23,124.95 points.