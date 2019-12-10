Wall Street futures weaken as investors continue to keep risk appetite in check ahead of today's Fed meeting in Washington and a lack of movement in U.S.-China trade talks.

Asia shares edge lower after data from China shows consumer inflation at an 8-year high amid surging pork prices, but little change in factory gate inflation as manufacturing remains subdued by trade tariffs.

European shares open weaker as markets look for trade direction, while Deutsche Bank shares gain after ECB officials trim capital requirement limits.

Oil prices drift after last week's OPEC-led rally, with production cuts holding U.S. crude near the $60 per barrel mark ahead of API data on weekly inventories.

Wall Street futures indicate modest opening bell declines ahead of Wednesday's Fed rate decision and Redbook retail sales data at 8:30 am Eastern time.

U.S. equity futures weakened Tuesday, while global stocks slipped out of positive territory, as investors keyed on the start of today's Federal Reserve policy meeting while monitoring developments in the slow-moving trade talks between Washington and Beijing.

With a December 15 deadline for fresh tariffs on China-made goods looming, and investors and fund managers sitting on solid year-to-date gains across a broad range of assets, overnight trading suggest little desire to reach for further risks ahead of the Fed's assessment in U.S. growth on Wednesday and absent any significant movement in the current U.S.-China trade standstill.

Movement, in fact, appears to be exactly what President Donald Trump is looking for from Beijing in order to make any decision on the December 15 tariff plans, which would apply to a range of China-made consumer goods -- including mobile phones and children's toy -- worth nearly $160 billion.

"I don't think the President wants to implement these new tariffs, but there has got to be some movement on their part to encourage him not to do that," U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue told reporters at an agriculture industry conference in Indianapolis late Monday.

Wall Street looks to enter today's session -- the first of the Fed's two-day policy meeting, which begins later in Washington -- in a defensive mood, with contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average suggesting a 130 point decline for the benchmark at the start of trading after slipping 0.38% last night to close at 27,9109.60 points.

Contracts linked to the broader S&P 500, which has gained just over 25% so far this year, are poised for a 13.1 point retreat as stocks struggle to find direction in a session bereft of headline drivers or top tier earnings reports.

The U.S. dollar index was similarly uninspired against a basket of its global currency peers, although it drifted modestly lower -- to 97.58 -- as 2-year Treasury bond yields dipped to 1.615% ahead of a Fed rate decision that is almost certain to include no changes to benchmark lending rates.

European stocks extended losses in early trading in Frankfurt and London, with the Stoxx 600 sliding 1% into the red despite a 0.5% gain for Deutsche Bank, which was given a much-needed boost for its turnaround plans by the European Central Bank, which trimmed its capital requirement limits.

Britain's FTSE 100, meanwhile, shed 1.1% as the pound held at a near three-year high of 1.3156 against the U.S. dollar ahead of Thursday's general election that polls continue to suggest will delivery a Conservative Party majority.

Overnight in Asia, stocks were mixed in a tepid session highlight by inflation data from China, which showed consumer prices accelerating to a near eight-year high of 4.5%, largely the result of a surge in pork prices, while factory gate inflation remained subdued amid the ongoing uncertainty in the region's manufacturing sector.

The MSCI Asia ex-Japan index, the broadest measure of regional share prices, slipped 0.16% heading into the final hours of trading while Japan's Nikkei 225 was essentially unchanged, shedding just 0.09% to close to 23,410.19 points in Tokyo.

Global oil prices were equally dull, with traders now eyeing today's reading on U.S. crude inventories from the American Petroleum Institute in order to a get a better handle on world demand, which is likely to be the principal near-term market driver now that the OPEC decision on production cuts -- which were extended by 500,000 barrels per day last week to 1.7 million -- has come and gone.

Brent crude contracts for February delivery, the global benchmark, were seen 31 cents lower from their Monday close and trading at $63.94 per barrel, while WTI contracts for the same month were marked 31 cents lower at $58.71 per barrel.