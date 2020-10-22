Dow Futures Fall As Stimulus Hopes Fade in Election Homestretch; Weekly Jobless Claims in Focus

Wall Street looks likely to snap a multi-week winning streak heading into the Thursday trading session as stimulus hopes fade and weekly jobless claims edge back towards 1 million.

The Thursday Market Minute

Global stocks slip lower as near-term hopes for a stimulus agreement from Washington fade heading into the final election homestretch.

President Donald Trump says Democrats aren't willing to make a deal that doesn't direct money to 'poorly run' states just hours after Pelosi says talks were progressing well.

European stocks slide to one-month low following a grim reading of consumer confidence in Germany and the ongoing rise in coronavirus infection rates around the bloc.

The dollar bounces from a seven-week low against its currency peers, while Treasury bond yields rise in anticipation of significant government borrowing in the months ahead.

Wall Street futures suggest a modestly weaker open ahead of earnings from Coca-Cola and AT&T as well as weekly jobless claims at 8:30 am Eastern time.

U.S. equity futures slipped lower again Thursday amid fading hopes for a near-term agreement on stimulus from lawmakers in Washington and a pullback in risk appetite from investors heading into the final election homestretch.

Shortly after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said her talks with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin were progressing, and could result in an agreement that would provide around $2 trillion in coronavirus relief to the U.S. economy, President Donald Trump Tweeted his oft-repeated accusation that too much money would go to "poorly run Democratic cities and states".

With Senate Republicans unlikely to support any deal that authorizes $2 trillion in new spending, and having failed to pass a targeted $500 billion relief bill earlier this week, prospects for a breakthrough look bleak with only twelve days to go before the November 3 vote.

U.S. equity futures look set for a modestly weaker open as a result, although markets will fist have to digest weekly jobless claims figures at 8:30 am Eastern time, with economists expecting to see as many as 875,000 Americans filing for first time unemployment benefits.

Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which is down around 1.5 % for the week, are priced for a 55 point decline while those linked to the S&P 500, which is up 2.1% for the month, are likely to open 4.5 points lower at the start of trading.

European stocks were also in the red in the opening hours of trading in Frankfurt and London, with investors rattled by a weaker-than-forecast reading for German consumer sentiment and the ongoing rise in coronavirus infections, which has triggered new lockdown orders from Ireland to Italy.

The Stoxx 600 benchmark, the region's broadest measure of share prices, was marked 0.6% lower while Britain's FTSE 100 dipped 0.33% as the pound rose to a multi-week high of 1.3105 against the greenback amid renewed Brexit trade talks between London and Brussels.

The U.S. dollar index bounced from a seven-week low against its global currency peers Thursday to trade at 92.844 while benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields edged back to a four-month high of 0.818% in anticipation of notably higher government borrowing following the November 3 vote.

Oil prices were on the rise, but only modestly so, following data from the U.S. Energy Department yesterday that showed a surprise increase in gasoline stocks of around 1.9 million barrels, suggesting weak domestic energy demand, and a 1 million barrel decline in overall crude stocks.

WTI contracts for November delivery, the U.S. benchmark, traded 10 cents higher from their Wednesday close in New York and were changing hands at $40.13 per barrel in early European dealing while Brent contracts for December, the global benchmark, were seen 10 cents higher at $41.83 per barrel.

Overnight in Asia, fading stimulus hopes and a weaker close on Wall Street held down gains for regional markets, with the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo falling 0.7% to close at 23,474.27 points and the MSCI ex-Japan benchmark dipping 0.21% lower heading into the close of trading.