Dow Futures Slump As GameStop Short Squeeze Stokes Risk Concern; Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Disappoints

Wall Street will close the books on another eventful month Friday, with retail investors and corporate earnings once again in focus as online brokerage firms lifting trading restrictions on active stocks.

The Friday Market Minute

Global stocks slide on final trading day of the month as retail-fueled rallies in targeted stocks trigger volatility and liquidity concerns from institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson publishes late-stage COVID vaccine trial data showing a 66% efficacy rate.

Robinhood and Interactive Brokers plan to lift trading restrictions in active stocks this morning, igniting sharp pre-market gains for GameStop, AMC Entertainment and Bed Bath & Beyond.

Lawmakers vow to hold public hearings over the week's events, with a focus on online brokerage firms and their links, if any, to institutional short-sellers.

Equity market volatility stays elevated, with the VIX trading at levels last seen in late October as hedge funds dump shares to meet margin requirements on out-of-the-money positions.

US vaccine rollouts slowing improving, with 21.7 million people now having received at least one dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna shot, according to CDC data.

U.S. equity futures suggest a weaker open on Wall Street following quarterly earnings from Eli Lilly, Caterpillar, Honeywell, Colgate and Chevron.

U.S. equity futures slumped lower Friday, potentially dragging major benchmarks into negative territory for the year, as investors pulled cash from risk markets amid concerns over the spillover affects of a retail trading frenzy that has dominated Wall Street throughout the week.

Stocks extended declines, as well, after data from a late-stage trial of Johnson & Johnson's JNJ coronavirus vaccine showed only a 66% efficacy rate, far lower than the 95% reported by rivals such as Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report and Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report.

Reddit-fueled rallies for shares such as GameStop (GME) - Get Report, AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report and Bed, Bath & Beyond (BBBY) - Get Report have added billions to the market value of heretofore struggling companies, enriched thousands of retail traders and possibly destroyed several high-profile hedge funds in a ten-day stretch that has turned the tables on Wall Street.

The moves have also stoked equity market volatility, which is approaching the highest levels in six months, and spooked institutional investors worried that hedge fund liquidity issues could spillover into the broader markets.

That concern looks set to continue Friday, the final trading session of the month, as online brokerages such as Robinhood and Interactivebrokers lift restrictions on some of the most active stocks, allowing for fresh challenges to short-sellers in a suddenly volatile market.

The dynamic has also shifted to Main Street, with U.S. lawmakers planning to hold public hearings into the week's events, with a focus on the brokerage firms that restricted trading in certain stocks during the peak of the market's power early Thursday morning.

"People on Wall Street only care about the rules when they're the ones getting hurt," said Senator Sherrod Brown, a Democrat who will chair the upper chamber's Banking Committee.

Irrespective of the political fallout, investors aren't prepared to stand in front of the retail-powered wave Friday, with shares in GameStop marked 113% higher in pre-market trading at $413.40 and AMC Entertainment rising 62.3% to $14.00 per share.

Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, which is down 0.01% for the year, suggest a 285 point opening bell decline, while those linked to the S&P 500 are pricing in a 32 point retreat for the biggest U.S. benchmark.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six global currencies, added 0.26% in overnight dealing to trade at a ten-day high if 90.691 while the CBOE's key market volatility gauge, the VIX, was marked at 34.5 points, near the highest since late October.

Friday's session will also be dictated by a host of high-level quarterly earnings, including Dow components Chevron (CVX) - Get Report, Honeywell (HON) - Get Report and Caterpillar (CAT) - Get Report as well as Eli Lilly (LLY) - Get Report and Colgate-Palmolive (CL) - Get Report.

European stocks were pulled into the vortex, as well, and heading to the lowest levels in a month following weaker-than-expected earnings from regional bluechips H&M and SAP as well as the slow rollout of coronavirus vaccines in France, Germany and Italy.

The Stoxx 600 was marked 1.17% lower in the opening hours of trading, with Britain's FTSE 100 falling 1.1% in London.

Stocks in Asia were also deeply in the red, with Japan's Nikkei 225 slumping 1.89% to close out the month at 27,663.39 points while the region-wide MSCI ex-Japan benchmark fell 1.15% heading into the final hours of trading.