Dow Futures Lower Ahead of March Jobs Data, While Oil Extends Gains, As Global Coronavirus Infections Top 1 Million

With coronavirus infections topping 1 million, and nearing the 250,000 mark in the United States, investors are counting the economic cost of the global pandemic heading into the Friday trading session.

The Friday Market Minute

Global stocks retreat as coronavirus cases top 1 million and investors tally the economic cost of the still-accelerating pandemic.

Oil prices extend gains after President Trump suggests a big production cut from Russia and Saudi Arabia, with OPEC leaders arranging an emergency conference call for Monday morning.

March non-farm payroll data is expected to show modest job losses, but the data won't capture the record 10 million unemployment claims filed over the past two weeks.

European PMI data points to a 10.5% GDP contraction as activity slumps to a record low amid shutdowns and travel restrictions.

The U.S. dollar looks to consolidate its weekly gain of around 2% against a basket of six global currencies as safe-haven assets continue to attract cash.

U.S. stock futures suggest a softer open on Wall Street ahead of jobs data at 8:30 am Eastern time and fourth quarter earnings from Constellation Brands.

U.S. equity futures drifted lower Friday, while oil added gains to yesterday's surge, as investors continue to tally the cost of the coronavirus pandemic on the global economy and prep for another reading of the collapsing U.S. jobs market.

Friday's non-farm payroll report for the month of March, published at 8:30 am Eastern time, is expected to show that around 150,000 jobs were lost to the economy last month, but the survey is unlikely to capture the bulk of the record unemployment claims filed over the past two weeks, as the total is referenced to the week of March 9 to March 13.

Shortly after that, some 10 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits as the economy shutdown and travel and business restrictions were imposed on around 80% of the country, an unprecedented lockdown that the Congressional Budget Office estimates lead to at least a 7% contraction in U.S. GDP and trigger what could be the steepest recession on record.

Similar slumps are being forecast in markets around the world, as well, including in Europe, where the March reading of economic activity plunged to a record lo 29.7 points, a rate of output that equates to a GDP contraction of around 10.5%, according to IHS Markit.

U.S. stock futures traded lower throughout the overnight session in advance of Friday's payroll report, and accelerated declines after the European PMI data to indicate an opening bell decline for the Dow Jones Industrial Average of around 280 points and 29 point retreat for the broader S&P 500.

Oil markets, however, were far more active, with prices for both Brent and U.S. crude adding to yesterday's 20% surge following a cryptic Tweet from President Donald Trump that Saudi Arabia and Russia were prepared to dramatically reduce their production rates in order to help stabilize global markets.

However, the President's suggestion the the second and third largest global producers could cut output by between 10 million and 15 million barrels caused some market confusion, and more than a little skepticism, as it did not indicate the time frame under which the cuts would be made - or, indeed, if the U.S., the world's largest producer, would participate.

Brent crude futures contracts for May delivery, the benchmark reference for around 60% of global crude purchases, were last seen $1.32 higher from their Thursday closing price in New York and changing hands at $31.26 per barrel in early European trading.

WTI crude futures for May delivery, which are more tightly connected to domestic gas prices, were marked 32 cents higher at $25.63 per barrel.

Elsewhere, the U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six global currencies, was on track for a weekly gain of more than 2% as investors added to positions amid the echoing coronavirus uncertainty, while benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields rallied to just under 0.6% as data indicated global coronavirus cases topped the 1 million mark overnight.

European stocks were largely on the back foot for much of the session, with PMI figures helping push the Stoxx 600 benchmark to a 0.63% decline and London's FTSE 100 to a 1.05% slump in the opening hours of trading.

Overnight in Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 drifted in and out of positive territory for much of the session before closing little changed at 17,820.19 points, while the region-wide MSCI ex-Japan index was last seen 0.41% lower heading into the final hours of trading.