Dow Futures Lower As Markets Remain Focused on Stimulus Hopes, COVID Infection Rates; September Retail Sales in Focus

Wall Street is looking to snap a three-day losing streak Friday, but will first have to navigate September retail sales at 8:30 am as well as pre-market earnings from Honeywell and Schlumberger.

The Friday Market Minute

Global stocks mixed as markets continue to focus on the worrying rise in coronavirus infections in Europe and the lack of a new fiscal stimulus deal from Washington.

U.S. stocks will attempt to snap a three-day losing streak as lawmakers haggle over a new coronavirus relief bill, but hopes of a pre-election agreement are fading amid Republican in-fighting.

The World Health Organization says Gilead Sciences' coronavirus treatment, remdesivir, had little impact on patients in a trial of more than 11,000 patients.

Wall Street futures slip modestly lower heading into the opening bell with the September reading of retail sales expected at 8:30 am Eastern time.

U.S. equity futures edged lower Friday as Wall Street looks to snap a three-day losing streak even as many of the concerns that have pressured markets this week, from rising coronavirus infections to fading hopes of a stimulus agreement, continue to blunt investor sentiment.

President Donald Trump's offer to raise the amount of offer in a Republican-lead stimulus bill past the current level of $1.8 trillion gave stocks a late-session boost yesterday, but that rally petered out when Senate leader Mitch McConnell said he wouldn't take it to the floor, citing concerns for both the level of spending it would contain and the policies it would support.

McConnell's reluctance, as well as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's hard-ball negotiating tactics, likely mean a deal isn't going to be reached in the few weeks that remain between now and November 3.

With investors now discounting the impact of any near-term fiscal boost, market direction will likely rely on the pace of corporate earnings growth in the coming weeks and the outlook for business closures and travel restrictions if the current wave of coronavirus infections in Europe finds its way into the United States.

A further component of that direction will be known today, with the Commerce Department's release of September retail sales data at 8:30 am Eastern time. Any suggestion that consumer sentiment is wavering following the expiration of stimulus checks in late July, and the steady, 850,000 to 1 million Americans filing for unemployment benefits each week, will either intensify calls for a renewed effort from Washington or trigger a pullback in U.S. equity markets.

Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average suggest a modest 20 point opening bell decline prior to the retail sales release, while those linked to the S&P 500 are priced for a 2.5 point pullback. Nasdaq Composite futures, meanwhile, are guiding to a modest 20 point gain.

Gilead Sciences (GILD) - Get Report shares were an early mover of note, falling 1% in pre-market trading after the World Health Organization said its developing coronavirus treatment, remdesivir, had little impact on patients in a trial of more than 11,000 patients.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six global currencies, was marked 0.15% lower at 93.717, but still looks on track to book its best weekly gain since the summer amid the rising tide of global risk aversion in financial markets.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields, meanwhile, edged around 1 or 2 basis points higher to 0.727%.

European stocks were firmly in the green in early Friday trading, with the Stoxx 600 rising 0.75% in Frankfurt and Britain's FTSE 100 up 0.8% in London, while stocks in Asia ended the session lower after last night's negative close on Wall Street and the overhang of Europe's rising coronavirus infection rates and the lockdowns they've triggered in major economies around the region.

Global oil prices were also lower in early European trading, held down once again by concerns that lockdowns will trim near-term demand but still trading in the tight range that has defined the well-supplied market for a number of weeks.

WTI contracts for November delivery, the U.S. benchmark, traded 51 cents lower from their Thursday close in New York and were changing hands at $40.45 per barrel in early European dealing while Brent contracts for December, the global benchmark, were seen 59 cents lower at $42.57 per barrel.