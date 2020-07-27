Dow Futures Edge Higher As Gold Hits Record High, Dollar Nears Two-Year Low; Earnings, Fed and Stimulus Plans in Focus

Wall Street futures edged higher heading into a crucial week for global financial markets, highlighted by nearly 190 S&P 500 earnings reports, a Federal Reserve policy meeting and a possible coronavirus rescue package from Congress.

The Monday Market Minute

Global stocks slide as U.S.-China tensions and a second wave of coronavirus infections clips sentiment ahead of crucial week for financial markets.

Gold prices rise to a fresh all-time high of $1,943.00, while the dollar slumps to a near-two year low on foreign exchange markets, as investors brace for big moves on spending from Congress later this week.

S&P 500 earnings in focus with 189 companies reporting over the next five days, with analysts forecasting a 40.3% decline in overall profits by the close of the earnings season.

The U.S. Federal Reserve closes its two-day policy meeting Wednesday after having boosted its balance sheet past the $7 trillion mark, but slowing job growth and weakening confidence could trigger fresh support signals.

U.S. equity futures suggest a modestly firmer open on Wall Street ahead of earnings from Hasbro before the start of trading and durable goods orders for July at 8:30 am Eastern Time.

U.S. equity futures edged higher Monday, while gold hit an all-time high and the dollar slumped to its lowest level in nearly two years, as investors took a defensive stance on risk heading into a critical week for financial markets and a concerning resurgence in coronavirus infections.

Gold's recent rally, which has lifted bullion prices more than 15.3% over the past three months, extended its record run Monday as spot prices gained 1.6% to trade at an all-time high of $1,943.00 in overnight dealing.

The move mirrored an overnight slump in the U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major global currency peers, as it fell 0.5% to a September 2018 low of 93.939 during Asia-hours trading.

Rising U.S.-China tensions, following the tit-for-tat closures of consulates in Houston and Chengdu last week, as well as a bellicose speech on foreign relations from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, were cited as key drivers in the gold rally, although the trillions being spent on coronavirus relief efforts by both Congress and the Federal Reserve -- both of which could be notably increased this week -- have applied tremendous fundamental pressures on both assets since late March.

Their efficacy has also been subject to debate, particularly now that certain portions of the domestic economy, particularly in job creation, are starting to stall and coronavirus infection rates are rising in major states and cities around the country.

On the corporate side, however, earnings have thus far topped expectations, with more than 80% of the 128 S&P 500 firms reporting so far this season beating Wall Street forecasts, even as analysts expect the benchmark's collective bottom line will fall some 40.3% from last year once the final numbers are reported.

Around 190 S&P 500 companies will report this week, including Dow components Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report, McDonald's (MCD) - Get Report, 3M (MMM) - Get Report, Visa (V) - Get Report, Chevron (CVX) - Get Report and ExxonMobil (XOMA) - Get Report as well as tech giants Apple (AAPL) - Get Report, Google (GOOGL) - Get Report and Facebook (FB) - Get Report.

The U.S. Federal Reserve will end its regular two-day policy meeting Wednesday with a statement at 2:00 PM eastern time, with investors looking for any hint of new monetary support in the face of slowing job growth and business closures in key states such as Florida, Texas and California.

Against that backdrop, however, stocks are looking to start the week on a broadly positive note, perhaps in anticipation of fresh support from Congress, which remains around $3 trillion apart on rescue packages proposed by the Democrat-controlled House and the Republican-led Senate.

Contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which has gained around 2.55% so far this month, are priced for a modest 70 point bump while those linked to the S&P 500, which is down 0.47% for the year, are looking for a 10 point gain to start the trading session.

European and Asian stocks, however, traded weaker throughout the session, held down by stronger local currencies and the concern for escalating tensions between Washington and Beijing.

The Stoxx 600 Europe benchmark, the region's broadest measure of share prices, slipped 0.21% in early trading as the euro breached 1.1700 against the U.S. dollar for the first time since September 2018. In Asia, the region'-wide MSCI ex-Japan index fell 0.67% heading into the final hours of trading, lead by the paring of gains in China, while Tokyo's Nikkei 225 closed 0.16% lower at 22,751.85 points.

Global oil prices were also weaker, although declines were capped by the slumping U.S. dollar, as traders cited both the uneasy geo-political backdrop and concerns for near-term energy demand in the face of rising coronavirus infections in Asia, which triggered fresh lockdowns in Australia and China and new face-mask and business closures in Hong Kong.

WTI contracts for September delivery, the U.S. benchmark, 15 cents lower from their Friday close in New York and were changing hands at $41.13 per barrel in early European dealing while Brent contracts for September, the global benchmark, were seen 17 cents lower at $43.17 per barrel.