Dow Futures Stall After Two-Day Rally: Trump Senate Impeachment Verdict in Focus

U.S. stocks look set to pause from a a two-day rally that's lifted the Nasdaq to record highs ahead of today's Senate impeachment verdict for President Donald Trump.

The Wednesday Market Minute

Global stocks mixed as China continues to grapple with the deadly coronavirus and U.S. investors focus on domestic politics ahead of President Trump's Senate trial verdict.

Coronavirus cases near 25,000, with just under 500 deaths, as the disease continues to spread through Huebi Province; 270 cases in 24 nations outside China have also been confirmed.

President Donald Trump focuses on "the great American comeback" in his third State of the Union address, but Democratic reaction underscores bitter partisan divide heading into election year.

Iowa Democrats publish partial caucus results, with Joe Biden a distant third to early leaders Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders

U.S. equity futures suggest a modestly weaker open on Wall Street ahead of General Motors, Humana and Merck & Co. before the start of trading.

Dow futures stalled Wednesday, while global stocks booked cautious gains, as health authorities in China continue to struggle with the spread of the deadly coronoavirus and U.S. investors focus on the bitter political tensions at home and ahead of today's Senate impeachment verdict of President Donald Trump.

Nearly 500 people have died from the coronavirus -- a respiratory-focused ailment that presents with symptoms similar to that of pneumonia -- since it was identified as passing from animals to humans at an illegal wildlife market in the central industrial city of Wuhan.

Yesterday's fatalities -- which hit 65, the highest since the outbreak -- have raised questions over the efficacy of China's response, as has the rise of the number of confirmed cases, to just under 25,000. However, a pointed and systematic effort to support financial markets, and limit the economic impact of the virus, has steadied stocks in China and around the region.

U.S. markets, meanwhile, are looking for a pause from this week's two-day rally, which has added some 550 points to the Dow Jones Industrial Average and lifted the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite index to a fresh all-time highs, as investors parse through partial results from Monday's Iowa caucuses and await the Senate verdict on President Trump' impeachment trial later today.

Trump, for his part, struck a defiant tone in his third State of the Union speech last night, touting what his speechwriters deemed "the great American comeback" in a 78-minute address that focused on economic achievements over the President's impeachment and censure.

"The state of our union is stronger than ever before," Trump told lawmakers. "In just three short years we have shattered the mentality of American decline and we have rejected the downsizing of America's destiny."

Images of Democratic House Leader Nancy Pelosi ripping up pages of the President's speech as Republican lawmakers took to their feet to applaud his address, however, only underscore the country's bitter partisan divide and remind investors that there is little chance of policy progress of any kind between now and the end of the year.

U.S. equity futures suggest at least some of those concerns will be reflected int today's opening prices, with contracts tied to the Dow indicating a 30 point pullback and those linked to the S&P 500 indicating a 4.8 point decline for the broader benchmark.

European stocks were also on the back foot at the start of trading in London and Frankfurt, with the Stoxx 600 benchmark falling 0.14% and Britain's FTSE 100 sliding 0.4% as the pound gained ground to 1.3050 against the U.S. dollar, pressuring stocks on the index that earn revenues outside of the United Kingdom.

Overnight in Asia, China's ongoing stimulus, which includes targeted rate cuts for the banking sector and some $225 billion in liquidity injections, helped the Shanghai Composite to a 1.25% gain on the session, while a modestly weaker yen helped lift the Nikkei 225 in Japan to a 1% gain that brought the benchmark back over the 23,000 point mark.

Global oil prices were also market modestly higher in early European trading, with dealers citing talk of a new series of OPEC production cuts, possibly as early as this month, offsetting both the presumptive decline in China demand and the ongoing rise in domestic U.S. crude stocks.

That said, oil remains firmly in bear market territory -- with prices more than 20% lower from their early January peak -- as a result of the ongoing selloff linked to the economic impact of China's coronavirus outbreak.

Brent crude futures contracts for April delivery, the global benchmark for pricing, were last see seen 22 cents higher from their Tuesday close in New York and trading at $54.18 per barrel, while WTI contracts for the same month were seen 19 cents higher at $49.80 per barrel.