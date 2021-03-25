Dow Futures Cautiously Higher Ahead of Jobless Claims, 7-Year Auction

Treasury bond yields could be tested today with a $62 billion auction of 7-year notes, with investors also focused on this week's jobless claims at 8:30 am Eastern time.

The Thursday Market Minute

Global stocks mixed as markets balance rising COVID infections in Europe against the accelerating vaccine rollout in the U.S., with bets on growth and inflation leveling stock performances.

Tech stocks muted as Treasury yields edge higher heading into a $62 billion auction of 7-year notes that triggered the last leg lower in bond prices.

AstraZeneca re-states data from its north American vaccine trial, noting a 76% overall efficacy rate with 100% protection against the most severe, and fatal, cases of the disease.

Oil prices slide as the dollar reaches fresh four-month highs and demand concerns offset the second day of disruption in the Suez canal.

CDC data shows 46.4 million Americans have now been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, with more than 130 million doses administered as of Wednesday.

U.S. equity futures suggest a modestly firmer open on Wall Street ahead of weekly jobless claims data at 8:30 am Eastern time and a $62 billion 7-year note auction at 1:00 pm.

Wall Street futures traded cautiously higher Thursday ahead of a what could be a key auction of 7-year Treasury notes and an important reading of weekly jobless claims as the market teeters between bets on post-pandemic growth and concerns for near-term inflation.

Tech stocks, however, look unlikely to power gains into the session following a sharp overnight decline for dual-listed China stocks after the Securities and Exchange Commission began prepping for rule changes that could see them removed from American exchanges.

The Nasdaq Composite fell more than 2% in yesterday's session, pegging the tech-focused benchmark some 8% south of its all-time closing high on February 12, even as benchmark Treasury bond yields held steady at around 1.62% following a series of largely successful bond auctions.

Tech's weakness in the face of steady bond yields could provide further evidence of the shift in investor sentiment to so-called 'value stocks' that perform better in a fully-opened economy, a bet that has been fueled by CDC data showing that 46.4 million Americans have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus and nearly 130 million doses have been administered overall.

Should today's weekly jobless claims figures represent a faster return to work for the more than 9 million Americans on some form of unemployment benefits later today, those value stock bets could accelerate. A poorly-received auction of $62 billion in 7-year notes -- slated for 1:00 pm Eastern time -- could also trigger another leg higher in Treasury yields, adding further pressure to tech stocks and the broader market.

Stock futures are modestly firmer, however, heading into the 8:30 am data with futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average indicating a 75 point opening bell gain and those linked to the S%P 500 priced for a 7 point bump.

Nasdaq Composite futures are looking at a 33 point head start to the trading day, although investors are keeping keen eye on 10-year Treasury note yields, which are edging higher to 1.623% in early European trading.

Notable pre-market movers Thursday include Rite Aid (RAD) - Get Report, which plunged 16.3% after the pharmacy retailer lowered its 2021 earnings and revenue guidance following weaker-than-expected February quarter earnings.

GameStop (GME) - Get Report shares were also on the move, rising 10% in pre-market dealing following yesterday's 33.8% collapse that came after the retailer's softer-than-expected holiday quarter earnings and its plans to potentially raise capital through a share offering.

Oil prices were also in the red, even as the blockage of the Suez Canal, caused by the grounding of the Taiwanese container ship Ever Given, continued into a second day.

A stronger U.S. dollar, which hit a fresh four-month high of 92.67 against a basket of its global peers overnight, demand concerns and accelerating domestic production were all cited as offsetting factors to the Suez concern as WTI futures retreated $1.27 to $59.91 per barrel.

In Europe, stocks were modestly lower as investors continue to fret over the rise of COVID infections around the region, including in Germany, where the cancellation of the Easter lockdown was followed by data showing new COVID cases rose the most since January 9 yesterday as governments continue to bicker over vaccine shipments.

In Asia, the SEC's targeting of China-based tech companies listed in the U.S. pulled stocks lower in both Shanghai and Shenzen, with the region-wide MSCI ex-Japan benchmark falling 0.23%, while renewed foreign appetite for Japanese stocks, as well as a weaker yen, helped the Nikkei 225 close 1.14% higher at 28,279.98 points.