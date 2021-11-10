DoorDash Jumps on Proposed $8 Billion Wolt Delivery Acquisition

Shares of DoorDash (DASH) - Get DoorDash Report jumped on Wednesday after the food-delivery major agreed to purchase European counterpart Wolt Delivery in an $8 billion all stock deal.

At last check the San Francisco company's stock was 9.6% higher at $210.44. It has traded on Wednesday up as much as 21% at $232. It set its 52-week high above $256 in late January.

"DoorDash and Wolt share a vision to build a global platform for local commerce that empowers the communities we operate in," said Tony Xu, DoorDash co-founder and CEO.

"By joining forces, we believe we will accelerate our product development, bring greater focus to each of our markets, and improve the value we provide to consumers, merchants, as well as Dashers and couriers around the world."

The company reported a third-quarter net loss of 30 cents a share on revenue of $1.3 billion, a 44% year-over-year increase. Analysts were expecting the company to report a net loss of 27 cents a share on revenue of $1.175 billion.

"We exited Q3 with over 9 million DashPass members and DashPass orders reached an all-time high as a percentage of total Marketplace orders in the quarter," the company said.

Meanwhile, DoorDash will absorb Wolt's team of over 4,000 employees that operate across 23 countries.

"DoorDash and Wolt share a vision to build a global platform for local commerce that empowers the communities we operate in," said Tony Xu, DoorDash co-founder and CEO.

"By joining forces, we believe we will accelerate our product development, bring greater focus to each of our markets, and improve the value we provide to consumers, merchants, as well as Dashers and couriers around the world."

DA Davidson analyst Tom White is neutral on DASH but raised his target price to $210 from $158 and lifted his earnings estimates.

DoorDash “continues to execute very well against an uncertain pandemic reopening backdrop, and in Wolt seems to have found as asset that is a cultural fit and designed to be easily portable to new countries/geographies,” he said.

He stayed neutral “due primarily to valuation.”

Last month, analysts at Truist Securities raised their price target on DoorDash to $250 a share from $220.