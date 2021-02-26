TheStreet
Premarket Movers Friday - DoorDash, Foot Locker, DraftKings, Etsy

Stocks moving in premarket trading Friday include DoorDash, DraftKings, Etsy, Rocket and Salesforce.
Author:
Publish date:

Stock futures traded mixed Friday following a sharp selloff that sank both equities and Treasuries.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Friday.

1. Rocket Cos. RKT | Up 13%

Shares of Rocket Cos.  (RKT) - Get Report rose sharply Friday morning after the Detroit company reported earnings of more than $2.8 billion on revenue of nearly $4.7 billion in the fourth quarter.

2. DoorDash DASH | Down 10%

Shares of DoorDash  (DASH) - Get Report slipped in premarket trading after the company reported a loss of $312 million, or $2.67 a share, in its first earnings report as a public company. 

DoorDash reported revenue of $970 million, exceeding analysts' estimates of $938 million.

3. Foot Locker FL | Down 8%

Shares of Foot Locker  (FL) - Get Report plunged early Friday after the athletic apparel retailer posted weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter sales and held back on its 2021 profit guidance.

Quarterly revenue came in below Wall Street forecasts and comparable-store sales unexpectedly declined.

Group revenue fell 1.4% to $2.19 billion, missing analysts' estimates of $2.29 billion, as same-store sales slipped 2.7% from last year.

4. Salesforce CRM | Down 2.2%

Shares of Salesforce  (CRM) - Get Report slipped Friday in early morning trade after the software sales-tracking giant cautioned on future growth due to its integration of Slack  (WORK) - Get Report, prompting several analysts to lower their one-year price targets.

The company reported better-than-expected earnings of $1.04 a share, higher than the 75 cents a share estimated by analysts.

5. DraftKings DKNG | Up 1.4%

Shares of sports-betting platform DraftKings  (DKNG) - Get Report rose Friday after it reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue and raised its full-year revenue forecast. 

6. Etsy ETSY | Up  8.8%

Shares of Etsy  (ETSY) - Get Report rose after the retailer posted fourth-quarter earnings and revenue that exceeded analysts' expectations. 

Etsy also issued an upbeat forecast for the present quarter.

