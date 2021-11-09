Shares of DoorDash (DASH) - Get DoorDash Report jumped after hours Tuesday following the company's third quarter earnings release and after the company said it is purchasing European counterpart Wolt Delivery in an all stock deal.

The deal is valued at over $8 billion.

The company reported a third quarter net loss of 30 cents per share on revenue of $1.3 billion, a 44% year over year increase. Analysts were expecting the company to report a net loss of 27 cents per share on revenue of $1.175 billion.

"We exited Q3 with over 9 million DashPass members and DashPass orders reached an all-time high as a percentage of total Marketplace orders in the quarter," the company said.

Meanwhile, DoorDash will absorb Wolt's team of over 4,000 employees that operate across 23 countries.

"DoorDash and Wolt share a vision to build a global platform for local commerce that empowers the communities we operate in," said Tony Xu, DoorDash co-founder and CEO.

"By joining forces, we believe we will accelerate our product development, bring greater focus to each of our markets, and improve the value we provide to consumers, merchants, as well as Dashers and couriers around the world."

Last month, analysts at Truist Securities raised their price target to $250 a share from $220 per share.

Truist Securities analyst Youssef Squali maintained DoorDash at a buy rating and raised its price target to $250 a share, a 25% increase from Tuesday's closing price of $199.50 a share.

Squali in a research note wrote that he anticipates better-than-expected third quarter results and "sustained momentum" for the company.

DoorDash shares were up 5.1% after hours Tuesday.