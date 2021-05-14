Stock futures rose Friday as commodities prices dipped, helping to ease worries about higher inflation.

Dow Futures Extend Gains as CDC Drops Mask Mandate, Tech Stocks Rebound

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Friday.

1. DoorDash DASH | Up 8.67%

Shares of DoorDash (DASH) - Get Report jumped early Friday after the provider of food delivery services tripled its first-quarter revenue and narrowed March quarter losses but missed analysts' expectations.

2. Disney DIS | Down 4.19%

Shares of Disney (DIS) - Get Report slumped in premarket trading after the entertainment giant added fewer-than-expected streaming customers in its fiscal second quarter.

The company said its Disney+ streaming service ended the quarter with 103.6 million customers, below analysts' estimates of 109.3 million.

3. Alibaba BABA | Up 2%

U.S.-listed shares of Alibaba (BABA) - Get Report jumped in premarket trading a day after the Chinese retail giant swung to a net loss of 5.47 billion yuan for the March quarter.

Alibaba said the loss was a result of the anti-monopoly fine.

4. Coinbase COIN | Up 3.97%

Shares of Coinbase (COIN) - Get Report advanced in premarket trading after the cryptocurrency exchange’s profit surged in its first earnings report as a public company, driven by a rally in Bitcoin and other digital assets.

The company said it plans to offer meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin in the next six to eight weeks. Coinbase currently offers trading in Bitcoin and Ethereum but has been slow to add tokens that have been growing in popularity.

5. Snowflake SNOW | Up 4.93%

Shares of Snowflake (SNOW) - Get Report jumped ahead of the bell Friday after the cloud computing company was upgraded to buy from neutral at Goldman Sachs, which notes Snowflake’s strong competitive position.